We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
47" LG Video Wall LV35A SERIES
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
47" (119cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
-
Brightness
450cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Response Time
12ms (Typical)
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
178° x 178°
-
Colour
Black
CONNECTIVITY INPUT(REAR)
-
Digital
HDMI (1), DVI-D (1) with HDCP for all input
-
Analog
RGB (1), Component(RGB Shared), AV(RGB Shared)
-
External Control
RS232C(1), RJ45 (1), IR Receiver (1)
-
USB
Yes(1)
CONNECTIVITY OUTPUT(REAR)
-
Digital
DVI-D(1)
-
External Control
RS232C(1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
(left/top) 3.2mm, (right/bottom) 1.7mm
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1045mm x 590mm x 90mm
-
Weight (Head)
16.5kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W × H × D)
1180mmx165mmx770mm
-
Packed Weight
21.5kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600mm x 400mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Time, Information, Temprature Sensor, Position/Size, DPM Select, File Play with USB, Tile mode, Source Selection, Auto config/Phase, ISM Method, Input Label, Smart Energy Saving,, Auto power/Source Memory, Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 90 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving On
130W/85W
-
DPM
0.7W
-
Power Off
0.5W
-
Power Type
Built In Power
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", CE, KCC, C-Tick
-
ErP/US EPA
No / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
Slot PC Compatible(optional)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Optional
Wall Mount (WM-L640V, WM-P640V) Frame Kit (FK-47V10, FK-47V20)
-
Included
Remote Controller, Manual, Guide Bracket, Power Cable, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable DVI Cable
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.