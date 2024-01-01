We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Narrow Bezel Video Wall 49VL5B
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49" (123cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
450cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300 : 1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 10%)
-
Life Time
50,000 Hrs
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DVI-D, RGB
-
Output
DVI-D
-
External Control
RS232C (In/Out), RJ45, IR Receiver, USB
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
2.3mm (Left/Top), 1.2mm (Right/Bottom)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,078 x 608 x 90 mm
-
Weight (head)
17.8kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,214 x 778 x 263 mm
-
Packed Weight
22.8kg
-
VESA TM Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Temperature Sensor, Tile Mode (Up to 15x15), Natural Mode@Tile Mode, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, File Play with USB
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operating Temperature Range
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operating Humidity Range
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V-, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
90W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
40W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR, RCM (Class A)
-
Energy Rating
N/A
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
Slot PC Compatible (optional)
No
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-W/Lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-C
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
Remote Controller, Power Cable, DP Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable, LAN Cable, Guide Bracket, Screw
-
Optional
Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V)
-
