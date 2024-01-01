About Cookies on This Site

Narrow Bezel Video Wall 49VL5B

Specs

Support

Resource

Narrow Bezel Video Wall 49VL5B

49VL5B

Narrow Bezel Video Wall 49VL5B

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    49" (123cm)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    450cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,300 : 1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 10%)

  • Life Time

    50,000 Hrs

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DVI-D, RGB

  • Output

    DVI-D

  • External Control

    RS232C (In/Out), RJ45, IR Receiver, USB

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    2.3mm (Left/Top), 1.2mm (Right/Bottom)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,078 x 608 x 90 mm

  • Weight (head)

    17.8kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,214 x 778 x 263 mm

  • Packed Weight

    22.8kg

  • VESA TM Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Additional

    Temperature Sensor, Tile Mode (Up to 15x15), Natural Mode@Tile Mode, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, File Play with USB

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operating Temperature Range

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operating Humidity Range

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V-, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

    90W

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)

    40W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR, RCM (Class A)

  • Energy Rating

    N/A

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • Slot PC Compatible (optional)

    No

  • External Media Player Attachable

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign-W/Lite

    Yes

  • SuperSign-C

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    Remote Controller, Power Cable, DP Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable, LAN Cable, Guide Bracket, Screw

  • Optional

    Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V)

