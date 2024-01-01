We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49VL5F Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49" (123cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
450 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Colour Depth
1.07 Billion
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
Haze 3%
-
Life Time (Typ.)
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB 2.0
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
2.25 mm (T/L), 1.25 mm (B/R)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7 mm
-
Weight (Head)
17.8 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,214 x 778 x 263 mm
-
Packed Weight
22.8 kg
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
KEY FEATURE
-
Key Feature
Temperature Sensor, Tile Mode (Up to 15x15), Natural Mode@Tile Mode, ISM Method, DPM Select, Smart Energy Saving, USB Cloning, Easy Brightness Control, Contents Scheduling (USB), Calibration Mode, Sync Mode, PM Mode, HDMI-CEC1) , Wake on LAN, OSD Portrait Mode, Fail Over, No Signal Image, OPS Power Control, Scan Inversion (with Pivot Mode)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption -Typ.
90W
-
Power Consumption - Max.
110W
-
Power Consumption - Smart Energy Saving
55W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes(EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0, US Only)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control/Control+
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, LAN Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional Accessories
Wall mount (Landscape: WM-L640V, Portrait: WM-P640V)
