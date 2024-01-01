VM5E Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49" (123cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
500 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
30,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 × 178
-
Colour Depth
1.07 Billion
-
Response Time
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
Haze 3%
-
Life Time (Typ.)
60,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
0.9 mm (Even), B to B1) 1.8 mm
1)B to B: Panel bezel to panel bezel
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,075.6 × 605.8 × 86.2 mm
-
Weight (Head)
17.5 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,214 x 775 x 263 mm
-
Packed Weight
23.2 kg
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
KEY FEATURE
-
Key Feature
Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB), Temperature Sensor, Tile Mode (Up to 15x15), Natural Mode @Tile Mode, ISM Method, DPM Select, Smart Energy Saving, Contents Scheduling (USB, Internal Memory), USB Cloning, Calibration Mode, Sync Mode, PM Mode, Firmware Update (LAN), HDMI-CEC 2), Wake on LAN, Fail Over, No Signal Image, Embedded Template, OPS Power Control, Scan Inversion (with Pivot Mode)
2)Compatibility may differ by equipment.
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C t o 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption -Typ.
120 W
-
Power Consumption - Max
140 W
-
Power Consumption - Smart Energy Saving
65 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (EU Only) / Energy Star 8.0
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes (Piggyback)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS SuperSign
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control/Control+
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, LAN Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
