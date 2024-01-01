About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
55" LG Video Wall LV35A SERIES

Specs

Support

Resource

55" LG Video Wall LV35A SERIES

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

55LV35A

55" LG Video Wall LV35A SERIES

(0)
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55" (139cm)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

  • Brightness

    500 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,400:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Response Time

    12ms (G to G)

  • Viewing Angle (HxV)

    178° x 178°

  • Colour

    Black

CONNECTIVITY INPUT(REAR)

  • Digital

    HDMI (1), DVI-D (1) with HDCP for all input

  • Analog

    RGB (1), Component(RGB Shared), AV(RGB Shared)

  • External Control

    RS232C(1), RJ45 (1), IR Receiver (1)

  • USB

    Yes(1)

CONNECTIVITY OUTPUT(REAR)

  • Digital

    DVI-D(1)

  • External Control

    RS232C(1)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    2.25mm (L/R) / 1.25mm (R/B)

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1213mm x 684mm x 89mm

  • Weight (Head)

    23kg

  • Carton Dimensions(W × H × D)

    1353mm X 850mm X 225mm

  • Packed Weight

    30.0kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600mm x 400mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Additional

    Time, Information, Temprature Sensor, Languages, Position/Size, DPM Select, File Play with USB, Tile mode, Source Selection, Auto config/Phase, ISM Method, Input Label, Smart Energy Saving, Auto Power/Soure Memory, Brightness/Contrast/Backlight, Supersign-W lite

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Typical / Smart Energy Saving On

    160W/90W

  • DPM

    0.7W

  • Power Off

    0.5W

  • Power Type

    Built In Power

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A", CE, KCC, C-Tick

  • ErP/US EPA

    NA / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • External Media Player Attachable

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Included

    Remote Controller, Manual, Guide Bracket, Power Cable, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable

  • Warranty

    DVI cable

  • Optional

    600 x 400 (AP-WX60), WM-L640V (Landscape), WM-P640V (Portrait)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.