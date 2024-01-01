We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" LG Video Wall LV77A SERIES
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55" (139.7cm)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
700 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,400:1
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
178° x 178°
-
Supported Colours
Black
-
Response Time
12ms (G to G)
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Panel Technology
IPS
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off
0.5W
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
DPM
0.5W (RGB), 0.7W (HDMI)
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving
230W/120W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Time, Information, Temprature Sensor, Languages,Position/Size, DPM Select, File Play with USB,PIP/PBP, Tile mode, Source Selection, Auto config/Phase, ISM Method, Input Label, Smart Energy Saving, Auto power/Source Memory, Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
2.25mm (L/T)/1.25mm (R/B)
-
Weight (head)
23.2kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1353mm x 850mm x 255mm
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D cm)
1213.4mm x 684.2mm x 88.5mm
-
Packed Weight
30.5kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600mm × 400mm
CONNECTIVITY INPUT
-
Digital
DVI-D (1), HDMI (1), Display Port (1) with HDCP for all input
-
Analog
RGB (1), Shared Component (1), AV (1)
-
Audio
PC Audio In (1)
-
External Control
RS232C (1), RJ45 (1), IR (1)
-
USB
Yes (1)
CONNECTIVITY OUTPUT
-
Digital
Display Port (1)
-
Audio
Audio Out (1)
-
External Control
RS232C (1)
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL/cUL/CB scheme/TUV/KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "B"/CE/KCC/C-Tick
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes/Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
Slot PC Compatible (optional)
No
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Included
RC, DP Cable, Manual, Tiling Guide, Power Cable, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable, Screw
-
Optional
600 x 400 (AP-WX60), WM-L640V (Landscape), WM-P640V (Portrait)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.