Narrow Bezel Video Wall
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55" (139cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
700 cd/m²
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
12 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Reflectance <2%)
-
Life time
60,000 Hrs
-
Guaranteed Operation Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, DVI-D ,RGB, Audio, USB
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In, IR Reciever
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width (B to B)*
2.25 mm (L/T) / 1.25 mm (R/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,213.4 x 684.2 x 88.5 mm
-
Weight (head)
23 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,337 x 828 x 239 mm
-
Packed Weight
30.5 kg
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Special features
Temperature sensor, Tile mode (up to 15x15), Natural mode @Tile mode, ISM method, DPM select, Energy saving, Smart energy saving, File play with USB
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature Range
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity Range
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption -Typ.
230W
-
Power Consumption - Max
290W
-
Power Consumption - Smart Energy Saving
130W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM (Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
NA/No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
No
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control/Control +
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote controller, Power cable, DP cable, IR receiver, RS-232C cable, Tiling guide, Screw
-
Optional
WM-L640V (Landscape), WM-P640V (Portrait), Frame kit (Horizontal: FK-55V10 / Vertical: FK-55V20)
