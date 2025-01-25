About Cookies on This Site

VL5F Series

55VL5F-A

VL5F Series

(1)
Impressive Immersion with Narrow Bezel

The 55VL5F provides impressive immersion thanks to its narrow 3.5 mm bezel-to-bezel image gap, while its outstanding IPS panel delivers minimal colour temperature variation from wide viewing angles. With its eye-catching and functional design, it can be used to deliver advertising and information in a variety of business environments.
Narrow Bezels

The 3.5mm narrow bezel size creates immersive and near seamless viewing experiences on assembled video wall screens.
Immersive Viewing Experience

Image Gap Reduction

The 55VL5F series includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a near seamless viewing experience.
Wide Viewing Angle

LG IPS panels allow you to enjoy lifelike picture quality with minimal variation from wide viewing angles. Featuring excellent consistency in colour temperature and less change in contrast, LG IPS panels boast excellent image reproduction.
User Convenience

Easy Colour Adjustment

Depending on the content, the colour temperature of the screen can be easily adjusted by users with a remote control.
User Convenience

Simple White Balance Adjustment

In previous LG video walls, white balance was adjustable only in “full-white” mode, but the 55VL5F series allows you to modify the grey scale steps to achieve more detailed and precise white balance adjustment.
User-Friendly Smart Signage UX

Intuitive Menu Structure

The menu structure has been optimised for commercial use. It simplifies the user experience and groups similar functions together, allowing for a more intuitive GUI.
User Convenience

Intuitive GUI

The GUI(Graphic User Interface) is carefully designed with a four-way navigation remote control that lets users easily switch to other settings. The GUI also adopts a larger font for better visibility,which is necessary when users want to control displays from relatively far distances.

Key Feature

  • Narrow bezel for more immersive viewing
  • IPS with wide viewing angle
  • Simple white balance adjustment
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3%

  • Life time

    60,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    1.4

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    YES (HDCP 1.4)

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    YES

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    Input : HDMI, DP, DVI-D / Output : DP

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm

  • Weight (Head)

    20.3Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    33Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1213.4 x 684.2 x 93.1mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1353 x 980 x 263mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    NO

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    Non-webOS

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    NO

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    NO

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Video Tag

    NO

  • Play via URL

    NO

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    NO

  • Gapless Playback

    NO

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    NO

  • Control Manager

    NO

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • Beacon

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    NO

  • webRTC

    NO

  • Pro:Idiom

    NO

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    YES

  • Scan Inversion

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    130W

  • Max.

    150W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    444 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 512 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    62W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(EU Only) / Energy Star 8.0

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    NO

  • Connected Care

    NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

  • Optional

    Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.