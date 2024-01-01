About Cookies on This Site

Video Wall 55VM5B

Specs

Support

Resource

Video Wall 55VM5B

55VM5B

Video Wall 55VM5B

(0)
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55“ (139cm)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    500 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,400:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating (2H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polariser (Haze 10%)

  • Life Time

    60,000 Hours

  • Operation Hours

    24 Hours

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, OPS, Audio, USB 2.0, USB3.0, RGB

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C, RJ45, IR Receiver

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    N/A

  • Bezel Width

    0.9mm (Top/Bottom/Left/Right even bezel)/1.8mm *B to B : Panel Bezel + Panel Bezel

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1211mm x 682mm x 87mm

  • Weight (Head)

    18.6kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,353 x 855 x 263mm

  • Packed Weight

    25.3kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Additional

    Temperature Sensor, Tile Mode (up to 15x15), Natural Mode@Tile Mode, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, File Play with USB, Internal Memory, Wi-Fi Dongle Compatible, USB Cloning, Content Scheduling, Fail Over

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operating Temperature Range

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operating Humidity Range

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V-, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

    150W

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)

    80W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR 22, RCM (Class A)

  • Energy Rating

    N/A

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    Yes

  • External Media Player Attachable

    Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control/Control+

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cable, DP Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable, LAN Cable, Guide Bracket, Screw

  • Optional

    Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100), Wi-Fi Dongle

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.