Video Wall 55VM5B
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55“ (139cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
500 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,400:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (2H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polariser (Haze 10%)
-
Life Time
60,000 Hours
-
Operation Hours
24 Hours
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, OPS, Audio, USB 2.0, USB3.0, RGB
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C, RJ45, IR Receiver
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
N/A
-
Bezel Width
0.9mm (Top/Bottom/Left/Right even bezel)/1.8mm *B to B : Panel Bezel + Panel Bezel
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1211mm x 682mm x 87mm
-
Weight (Head)
18.6kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,353 x 855 x 263mm
-
Packed Weight
25.3kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Temperature Sensor, Tile Mode (up to 15x15), Natural Mode@Tile Mode, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, File Play with USB, Internal Memory, Wi-Fi Dongle Compatible, USB Cloning, Content Scheduling, Fail Over
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operating Temperature Range
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operating Humidity Range
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V-, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
150W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
80W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR 22, RCM (Class A)
-
Energy Rating
N/A
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control/Control+
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cable, DP Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable, LAN Cable, Guide Bracket, Screw
-
Optional
Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100), Wi-Fi Dongle
