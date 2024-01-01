About Cookies on This Site

55'' 500 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall

Specs

Support

Resource

55'' 500 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall

55VSM5J-H

55'' 500 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall

(1)
front view with inscreen
All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    10bit, 1.07Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8 ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    28%

  • Life Time

    60,000Hrs (Typ.) / 50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)

  • Input

    HDMI (2, HDCP2.2), DP (1,HDCP2.2), DVI-D (1, HDCP1.4), Audio In, RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A (1)

  • Output

    DP Out (1, Input : HDMI / DVI / DP), Audio Out, RS232C OUT, RJ45(LAN)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    Even bezel : 0.44mm

  • Weight(Head)

    16.8Kg

  • Packed Weight

    23.6Kg

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5mm

  • Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

    1353 x 855 x 263mm

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400

KEY FEATURE

  • HW

    Internal Memory 8GB, Temperature Sensor, BLU Sensor, Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor, Local Key Operation

  • SW

    webOS ver. (webOS 4.1), Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Background Image (No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15x15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Inside), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom, W/B Setting by Grey scale, Scan Inversion

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    160 W

  • Max.

    190 W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    546 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 648 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Smart Enegy Saving

    90 W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes (EU Only) / Energy Star 8.0

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type Compatible

    Yes (Piggyback)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Yes / Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Media Editor

    Yes

  • LG Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek,Turkish, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan calbe, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

  • Optional

    OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Smart Calibration

    Yes

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.