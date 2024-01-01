55'' 500 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Color gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
10bit, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
28%
-
Life Time
60,000Hrs (Typ.) / 50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)
-
Input
HDMI (2, HDCP2.2), DP (1,HDCP2.2), DVI-D (1, HDCP1.4), Audio In, RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A (1)
-
Output
DP Out (1, Input : HDMI / DVI / DP), Audio Out, RS232C OUT, RJ45(LAN)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
Even bezel : 0.44mm
-
Weight(Head)
16.8Kg
-
Packed Weight
23.6Kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5mm
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
1353 x 855 x 263mm
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400
KEY FEATURE
-
HW
Internal Memory 8GB, Temperature Sensor, BLU Sensor, Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor, Local Key Operation
-
SW
webOS ver. (webOS 4.1), Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Background Image (No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15x15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Inside), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom, W/B Setting by Grey scale, Scan Inversion
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
160 W
-
Max.
190 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
546 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 648 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Smart Enegy Saving
90 W
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (EU Only) / Energy Star 8.0
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type Compatible
Yes (Piggyback)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
Yes
-
LG Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek,Turkish, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan calbe, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Smart Calibration
Yes
-
