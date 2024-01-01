About Cookies on This Site

High Brightness Video Wall

Specs

Support

Resource

High Brightness Video Wall

55VX1D-B

High Brightness Video Wall

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    1,500 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,300:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    8 ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard Coating (2H), Anti-glare Treatment of the Front Polariser (Haze 3% Typ.)

  • Operation Hours

    24 Hours

  • Orientation

    Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio In, USB 3.0

  • Output

    DP, Audio Out

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, IR Receiver In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width (B to B)*

    2.25 mm (L/T) / 1.25 mm (R/B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,213.4 x 684.2 x 92.8 mm

  • Weight (head)

    23.5 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,353 x 855 x 263 mm

  • Packed Weight

    36.6 kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Special Features

    Temperature Sensor, Tile Mode (Up to 15 x 15), Natural Mode @Tile Mode, ISM Method, DPM Select, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, File Play with USB, Internal memory (8GB, System 4GB + Available 4GB), USB Cloning, Contents Scheduling, Fail Over, Media Share

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature Range

    0°C ~ 40°C

  • Operation Humidity Range

    10% ~ 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption-Typ./Max

    250 W / 280 W

  • Power Consumption-Smart Energy Saving

    213 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • External Media Player Attachable

    Yes (MP500 / MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control / Control+

ACCESSORIES

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cable, DP Cable, Manual, IR receiver, RS-232C Cable, LAN Cable, Guide Bracket, Screws

  • Optional

    Wall mount (Landscape: WM-L640V, Portrait: WM-P640V)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.