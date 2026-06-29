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Laundry: Front/Top Washers, Dryers, Combos, Stylers, WashTowers & More

LG offers a versatile range of laundry solutions to meet diverse needs. From energy-efficient heat pump dryers and washer dryer combos to front and top load washers, space-saving WashTowers, and innovative Clothes Stylers, LG integrates advanced features like Inverter Direct Drive, steam cycles, and ezDispense® auto-dosing for a more efficient laundry experience. With capacities from 7.5kg to 10kg, 12kg, and even 19kg, LG makes laundry day easier and more convenient. Explore our full range to find the ideal solution for your home.

Browse LG’s range of washer & dryers

LG Laundry

Intelligent and efficient. Designed to fit your lifestyle.

Discover the full range of washing machines, dryers and clothes stylers to meet your daily needs.

LG washing machine and dryer installed under a countertop in a laundry space with shelves and decorative items

Time to update?

Washing machines and dryers with smart, gentle control.

Affectionate Intelligence For You

We deliver technology with warmth to bring everyday moments of joy through our exceptional products.

Learn More
Close-up of AI Core-Tech processor chip mounted on a dark circuit board with glowing lines and connections

*Image is digitally rendered for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Purple and pink icon of power lead
Efficient

Energy efficient inverter technology.

Purple and pink icon of 10 Years shield
Durable

10-year parts warranty on the Inverter Direct Drive Motor.**

Purple and pink icon of megaphone
Low Noise & Vibration

Low noise with a direct motor connection and low vibration with integrated components.

**2 years parts and labour + 8 years on inverter compressor / motor (parts only).

Two LG washing machines; left is dark front-load, right shows pink jacket with AI DD chip and 6 Motion icons overlaid

Washing Machine

AI DD®

The AI DD® combines deep learning technology with 6 Motion Direct Drive to analyse fabric types based on weight and fabric softness and optimise the washing cycle. This advanced system generates six unique drum motions, providing tailored care for fabrics, enhancing washing efficiency.

AI DD® Learn More

*Overseas model shown. Image is digitally rendered for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Heat Pump Dryers

LG dryer with cutaway view showing AI DUAL Inverter on the left, and full dark front-load model on the right

Heat Pump Dryer

AI to the core

The energy-efficient AI Heat Pump Dryer has low noise, and comes with a 10-year warranty on the Inverter Compresssor Motor.**

 

AI Dry helps optimise drying by adjusting drying times during the cycle based on the temperature and the humidity, which can help save energy and time for efficient results.***

AI to the core Learn More

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown. 

**2 years parts and labour + 8 years on inverter compressor / motor (parts only).

***Tested by Intertek, AI Dry cycle with 3kg of mixed test loads compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle. The results may vary depending on the environment. AI Dry is only available for loads under 5kg with fabrics of the same moisture absorption levels. 

LG WashTower with dryer on top and washing machine below, installed in a laundry room with shelves and hanging clothes
LG WashTower™

With its all-in-one form and central control, LG WashTower™ makes washing and drying simple with a modern, compact design.

LG Styler clothing care system installed in a modern walk-in closet, surrounded by shelves, drawers, and hanging clothes
LG Styler™

Refresh with the power of steam

An LG top-loading washing machine installed in a laundry room, with folded blankets on the side.
Top-Loading Washing Machine

LG Top Load Washing Machines can powerfully yet gently clean, even large loads.

An LG Combo washing machine is installed in a laundry room, with a laundry basket placed on the left.
Washer Dryer Combo

Time and space-saving with convenient cycles

*Fur, leather or silk items should only be treated with the Air Fresh cycle.

Highlight Features

Innovation designed to bring comfort to your daily rhythm.

Front view of black LG washing machine with arrows pointing outward from drum opening to indicate large drum capacity
Big Capacity

Easily handle larger loads and bulky items with large drum capacity.

LG top-loading washer showing TurboWash3D function with water and rotating arrows
TurboClean360®

Wash 5kg loads in just 39 minutes.**

Hand holding smartphone showing LG ThinQ app linked to washer and dryer installed side by side in laundry room with clothes
LG ThinQ® App

Life simplified with easy control.****

*Image is digitally rendered for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

**Tested by Intertek based on IEC60456: edition 5.0. TurboClean360 Cycle with 5kg of IEC load on the new LG VX950 model compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash on the predecessor LG VX950 model (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment. 

 

****LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Quick Guide for your Washing Machine Setup

Step-by-step help for choosing the right product and preparing your space.

Buying Guide

Find your match, make the right choice

Compare features, styles and sizes, and get tips to help you decide with confidence.

Installation Guide

Check your space, plan your setup

Follow simple steps to ensure a smooth installation.

Helpful Hints, Powered by LG

Try easy, everyday tips to use your appliances better.

LG washing machine in a compact closet with neatly organised shelves holding towels and laundry supplies, highlighting an efficient use of space.

Debunking Slim Washers' Capacity Truths

A light blue laundry basket filled with assorted clothes against a plain white background.

Top Load vs Front Load Washing Machines

An LG Heat Pump dryer in a sleek white design. The machine features a large circular black door with a clear view of the drum, and a control panel with various settings and a digital display, highlighting its advanced features and modern technology.

Heat Pump vs. Condenser Dryers

Life’s good when you’re a MyLG member

Join us to unlock exclusive offers and benefits only available to LG members

Learn moreJoin us

Member exclusive welcome voucher

Receive $50 towards your next purchase over $350 on LG.com1

Member exclusive offers

As a valued member, gain access to our member only sales and offers.2

Free delivery

On all orders purchased on LG.com³

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*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.