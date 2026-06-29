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LG offers a versatile range of laundry solutions to meet diverse needs. From energy-efficient heat pump dryers and washer dryer combos to front and top load washers, space-saving WashTowers, and innovative Clothes Stylers, LG integrates advanced features like Inverter Direct Drive, steam cycles, and ezDispense® auto-dosing for a more efficient laundry experience. With capacities from 7.5kg to 10kg, 12kg, and even 19kg, LG makes laundry day easier and more convenient. Explore our full range to find the ideal solution for your home.