14 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher in Platinum Steel Finish

14 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher in Platinum Steel Finish

XD4B14PS

14 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher in Platinum Steel Finish

LG XD4B14PS QuadWash Dishwasher
All Spec

CAPACITY -

  • Capacity (Place Setting)

    14 Place Settings

DESIGN -

  • Type

    Free Standing

  • Finish

    Platinum Steel

  • Handle Design

    Hidden Handle

  • Inner Tub Material

    Stainless Steel

  • Control Type

    Fully Electronic

  • Control Panel

    Front Control

  • Button Type

    Touch

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Cycle Indicator Lights

    -

  • LG SmartRack®+

    Premium (Additional Tine Flexibility)

  • Cutlery Basket

    Yes

  • Cutlery Rack

    -

  • Adjustable Upper Rack

    Yes (3 Heights)

PERFORMANCE -

  • Motor Type

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Operating Noise (PWL)

    44 dbA

  • Aqua Stop Valve

    Yes

  • QuadWash®

    Yes

  • Spray Arms

    3 (Top, Upper, Lower)

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

  • Soil Sensor

    Yes

  • Concealed Heating Element

    Yes

  • Water Softener

    Yes

  • Auto Open Door

    -

  • Drying Method

    Condensing - Cold water connection required

SMART FEATURES -

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • SmartThinQ™

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • TagOn (NFC)

    -

PROGRAMS & OPTIONS -

  • Programs

    Auto, Intensive, Delicate, Eco, Turbo, Rinse, Express

  • Machine Clean

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Express Cycle

    38 minutes

  • Turbo Cycle

    59 minutes

  • Options

    Dual Zone, Half Load (Top/Bottom), Energy Saver, High Temp (Up to 80° C), Extra Dry, Delay Start (1-12 Hours)

COMPLIANCE -

  • EAN

    8806098026746

  • WELS Water Rating

    5 Star

  • WELS Water Consumption

    11.5L

  • Energy Rating

    4 Star

  • Energy Consumption

    230kWh/365 Uses
    (Eco + Energy Saver Program)

DIMENSIONS -

  • Packaging (W x D x H)

    690mm x 664mm x 890mm

  • Unit (W x D x H)

    600mm x 600mm x 850mm

  • Weight

    46.5kg

WARRANTY -

  • Dishwasher

    2 Years Parts & Labour

  • Direct Drive Motor

    10 Year Parts Warranty*
    *2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only)

