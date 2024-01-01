Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Slim External - Connects Via USB 2.0

Slim External - Connects Via USB 2.0

GP08LU10.AYBE10B

Slim External - Connects Via USB 2.0

All Spec

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Write Speed

    Max 8x DVD±R Write Speed, Max 24x CD Write Speed

  • Data Transfer Rate(per second)

    DVD-ROM 11.08 Mbytes/s (8x) max,CD-ROM 3,600 kB/s (24x) max

  • Buffer Size

    2MB

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)mm

    156x165.20x21.4

COMPATIBLE FORMATS

  • Writing

    DVD-R/RW,DVD-R,DVD-RAM/+RW,DVD+R,CD-R/RW,DVD+R DL

  • Reading

    DVD-R/RW/ROM,DVD-R DL,DVD-RAM,DVD-Video,DVD+R/+RW,DVD+R DL,CD-R/RW/ROM,CD-DA (DAE)

