335L Bottom Mount Fridge - Matte Black

335L Bottom Mount Fridge - Matte Black

GB-B300MBL

335L Bottom Mount Fridge - Matte Black

Overall view of the kitchen with lg bottom freezer refrigerator installed beside the countertop.

Features to love

Close up view of lg bottom freezer refrigerator shelf with various fresh herbs, vegetables, and preserved foods in glass containers.

LinearCooling™

Helps keep food fresher for longer

Close up of door cooling feature and temperature control panel in an lg bottom freezer refrigerator.

DoorCooling⁺ ™

Fast cooling for stored door items

Close up of fresh converter feature in and lg bottom freezer refrigerator.

FRESHConverter™

Helps store ingredients optimally

LG bottom freezer refrigerator installed in a kitchen with green cabinets.

Seamless Design

Beauty in simplicity

Generous Fresh Capacity

Store more of the good stuff

Generous fridge storage at eye-level viewing, so you can easily view and store more of your favourite fresh food.

A lg bottom freezer refrigerato neatly organized shelves filled with various foods and beverages.

image for group of freshness features

LinearCooling™

Helps keep food fresher for longer

Helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.

lg bottom freezer refrigerator linear cooling technology helps keep food fresh for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.

DoorCooling⁺ ™

Fast cooling for stored door items

Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets.

lg bottom freezer refrigerator door cooling technology helps to maintain consistent temperature.

*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.

lg bottom freezer refrigerator door cooling technology helps to maintain consistent temperature.

FRESHConverter™

Helps store ingredients optimally

Dedicated storage space with sliding adjustable control optimised for Meat, Fish & Vegetables.

The lg bottom freezer refrigerator features a 10-year parts warranty on the smart inverter compressor, which regulates the cooling in the refrigerator.

Smart Inverter Compressor

10 year parts warranty

The LG Smart Inverter Compressor uses inverter technology in the compressor system. As the Inverter Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

image for group of convenience features

Cleaning Time

Fridge cleaning, without the alarm bells

Stops the flow of cold air and fridge alarm from ringing for 15 minutes when the door is left open. Simply press the Cleaning Time button for 3 seconds so you can start cleaning your fridge with ease.

lg bottom freezer refrigerator's cleaning time technology helps the users to clean the freezer without ringing the fridge alarm.

LG ThinQ®

Smart control, smart life

With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ® app you can remotely adjust your fridge settings, so you're ready to accommodate the latest grocery run.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. 

image for group of design features

Sleek Exterior Design

With a 600mm width that easily fits most kitchens, enjoy the convenience and storage of this modern and very stylish bottom mount refrigerator.

lg bottom freezer refrigerator in a modern kitchen.

Available Colours

Stainless Finish | Matte Black | Matte White Finish

Stainless Finish 

Matte Black

Matte White Finish

Fresh design, fresh innovation

The front view of lg bottom freezer refrigerator in a white modern kitchen room.
The side view of lg bottom freezer refrigerator with green kitchen cabinets and a stylish island.
The overall view of lg bottom freezer refrigerator in a kitchen.

FAQs

What is the benefit of a Door-in-Door refrigerator?

LG’s Door-in-Door system provides easy access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store regularly used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy to reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus helps reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.

What do I need to plumb in a French Door fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed French Door fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

What do I need to plumb in a Side by Side fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed Side by Side fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer? 

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. For models with ThinQ functionality, you can also use the LG ThinQ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models. 

 What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

 LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple clever features. From roomy French Door, Quad Door Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door technology, and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that helps keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer drawer system. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency and product warranty. 

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed ice and water dispenser fridge?

LG offers the choice of plumbed and non-plumbed fridge models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the water tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb for capacity: 200-300L is perfectly designed for apartments and smaller households of 1+ people; 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 500-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range. 

Will an LG fridge freezer make a lot of noise?

Our LG fridge freezers utilise a Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor, designed to ensure the fridge generates low noise by adjusting cooling power and fridge temperatures based on its environment. The Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor helps to make your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy.

Does a lower fridge freezer capacity mean it is lower quality?

No, our range of fridges are all designed to deliver high quality functionality, across a range of sizes to suit our customer’s needs. Although our smaller sized fridges generally have less features due to their size, this does not take away from the quality features they possess. Specifically, our low capacity fridges utilise the multi air flow feature, where air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh. With this feature and many more, all LG fridge freezers are designed to offer high quality results, to suit the needs of all consumers.

Key Feature

  • Linear Cooling for fresh food
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Door Cooling For Stored Door Items
  • Sleek Exterior Design
  • Smart controls with LG ThinQ®
  • Generous fresh food capacity

Summary

DIMENSIONS

GB-B300MBL

Key Specs

  • Net Total (L)

    335

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 1720 x 720

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    293

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Bottom Mount

CAPACITY

  • Net Total (L)

    335

  • Net Refrigerator (L)

    248

  • Net Freezer (L)

    87

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal Electronic Control (LED)

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    66

  • Product Weight (kg)

    61

  • Height (mm)

    1662.5

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    720

  • Depth without door (mm)

    632

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 1720 x 720

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    720

  • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

    632 x 1773 x 747

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+™

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • Zero-Clearance Doors

    No

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600a

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Tray

    No

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

  • Metal Fresh

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    293

  • Energy Rating

    4 Star

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    3

  • Interior Lamp

    Top LED

  • Shelving

    3

  • Fresh Zone

    Yes (1)

  • Moist Balance Crisper

    No

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Pure N Fresh

    No

  • Wine Rack

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096219683

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer

    2 Transparent

What people are saying

