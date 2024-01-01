We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
638L French Door Fridge, with Door-In-Door®, in Matte Black Finish
Door-in-Door®
Raid the fridge without losing your cool
Fridge in modern kitchen with 4 doors closed. Cycles to top right hand Door-in-Door compartment opening, revealing easy reach items, then full right hand side door opening revealing inside fridge filled with colourful items.
Entertain like a baller
Good things take time! Did you know, freezing ice super slowly helps bubbles to escape, resulting in higher clarity, more transparent ice?
Our Craft Ice Maker produces 3 ice balls approx. every 22 hours.*
Up to 30 ice ball storage capacity.
Various glasses of different sizes holding different drinks with round ice cubes are on a kitchen counter.
*Shape and clarity of ice will be impacted when Craft Ice™ is initially activated; may vary with settings, home use and water supply.
UVnano® Water Dispenser
Built-in UV LED light helps keep the nozzle clean
Clean the nozzle without lifting a finger. The UV Nano feature cleans inside of the water nozzle automatically for 10 minutes every hour.
*Lab tested at TÜV Rheinland measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, over a 24 hour period. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions.
Cools from front and back
LG ThinQ®
Smart control, smart life
With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ® app you can remotely adjust your fridge settings, so you're ready to accommodate the latest grocery run.*
There's a woman sitting comfortably at a table far away doing her job. There is an ai speaker on the table. Leaving her behind, the walls and Black Glass InstaView refrigerator are placed.
Monitor and adjust from your smart phone
The LG ThinQ® app monitors your refrigerator. The app allows you to easily adjust temperature, control settings and diagnose issues wherever you are via your smart phone.
Image on the right shows a woman with a shopping basket looking at her cell phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.
Connect for easier control
Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ® app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.
The image on the left shows the person looking at the smartphone. The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wi-Fi icon above the phone.
Your fridge just got smarter
The image on the left shows a couple holding glasses during the day in front of an open refrigerator. Only one side of the refrigerator is open, and blue cold air is flowing out of the refrigerator. The thermometer icon, which means cold air, is located below the image. The image on the right shows the refrigerator in the kitchen on a dark night. Below the image is an electric icon, which means energy saving.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Matte Black finish product featured in images. Please refer to image gallery for Black Stainless Finish.
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Key Feature
-
Raid the fridge without losing your cool with Door-In-Door®
-
Entertain like a baller with the Craft Ice Maker
-
Help keep the nozzle clean with the UVnano® Water Dispenser
-
Refreshing Plumbed Ice and Water Dispenser
-
Cools from front and back with SurroundCooling™
-
10 Year Parts Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor
Key Specs
-
Net Total (L)
638
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
914 x 1792 x 729
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
570
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door®
Yes
-
Plumbing
Plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
French Door
CAPACITY
-
Net Total (L)
638
-
Net Refrigerator (L)
364
-
Net Freezer (L)
261
-
Ice Maker (L)
13
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
External Electronic Control (LED)
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
152
-
Product Weight (kg)
142
-
Height (mm)
1753
-
Depth with handle (mm)
729
-
Depth without door (mm)
684
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
914 x 1792 x 729
-
Depth without handle (mm)
729
-
Packing (WxHxD) (mm)
972 x 1881 x 770
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+™
Yes
-
Door-in-Door®
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
No
-
InstaView
No
-
UVNano
Yes
-
Refrigerant Type
R600a
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Tray
No
-
Plumbing
Plumbing required
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Yes(Cube & Crushed Ice)
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Slim Spaceplus)
-
Craft Ice
Yes
-
Water Filtration System
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
-
Metal Fresh
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
570
-
Energy Rating
3 Star
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
6
-
Interior Lamp
Top + Side LED
-
Shelving
4
-
Fresh Zone
Yes (2)
-
Shelf_Folding
Yes (1)
-
Pure N Fresh
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Speaker
No
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806084196651
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
6
-
Interior Lamp
Top LED
-
Shelving
No
-
Drawer
6 Transparent
What people are saying
