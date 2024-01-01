Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
638L French Door Fridge, with Door-In-Door®, in Matte Black Finish

638L French Door Fridge, with Door-In-Door®, in Matte Black Finish

GF-D700MBLC

638L French Door Fridge, with Door-In-Door®, in Matte Black Finish

FRONT VIEW

Door-in-Door®

Raid the fridge without losing your cool

An easy access compartment allows you to quickly get your hands on frequently used items, like milk, cheese and snacks, without opening the full door, reducing the amount of cold air that escapes.

Fridge in modern kitchen with 4 doors closed. Cycles to top right hand Door-in-Door compartment opening, revealing easy reach items, then full right hand side door opening revealing inside fridge filled with colourful items.

Craft Ice Maker

Entertain like a baller

Chill out at home with one of the hottest beverage trends, thanks to the Craft Ice maker. No more messing with fiddly and time-consuming moulds. Automatically make upscale, slow-melting round ice without the work. Entertain in style and keep drinks ice cold for the long haul.

Good things take time! Did you know, freezing ice super slowly helps bubbles to escape, resulting in higher clarity, more transparent ice?

Our Craft Ice Maker produces 3 ice balls approx. every 22 hours.*

Up to 30 ice ball storage capacity.

Various glasses of different sizes holding different drinks with round ice cubes are on a kitchen counter.

*Shape and clarity of ice will be impacted when Craft Ice™ is initially activated; may vary with settings, home use and water supply.

UVnano® Water Dispenser

Built-in UV LED light helps keep the nozzle clean

The UV LED light built into the water dispenser automatically reduces up to 99.99%* of bacteria from the water nozzle.

Clean the nozzle without lifting a finger. The UV Nano feature cleans inside of the water nozzle automatically for 10 minutes every hour.

*Lab tested at TÜV Rheinland measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, over a 24 hour period. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions.

Plumbed Ice and Water Dispenser

Refreshing water and ice, always on hand

Be a boss, and never need to fill the water jug, or ice tray again. Keep everyone topped up with water and ice straight from the door.
Wine Rack

Handy Wine Rack helps to keep bottles organised and your shelves in order.
Utility Box

Keep smaller items in plain sight. The Utility Box drawer allows quick access to frequently used items.

Cools from front and back

Cold air surrounds your food from both the front and back for effective cooling - quickly reducing the temperature of those items stored at the front of the fridge, and helping keep food fresher for longer.

Cools from front and back

Pure N Fresh™

Minimise fridge odours with this air filtration system. A fan actively forces odours through the carbon deodoriser and re-circulates the treated air.
The bottom drawers of the fridge are filled with colorful fresh produce. An inset image magnifies the control lever to choose the optimal humidity level to keep produce fresh.

FRESHBalancer®

Level up freshness with optimal humidity

FRESHBalancer helps you keep your fruits and veggies at the peak of freshness. The hexagonal structure retains moisture, while the sliding controls allow you to select the ideal humidity setting optimal for fruits or vegetables.

LG ThinQ®

Smart control, smart life

With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ® app you can remotely adjust your fridge settings, so you're ready to accommodate the latest grocery run.*

There's a woman sitting comfortably at a table far away doing her job. There is an ai speaker on the table. Leaving her behind, the walls and Black Glass InstaView refrigerator are placed.

Monitor and adjust from your smart phone

The LG ThinQ® app monitors your refrigerator. The app allows you to easily adjust temperature, control settings and diagnose issues wherever you are via your smart phone.

Image on the right shows a woman with a shopping basket looking at her cell phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.

Connect for easier control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ® app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

The image on the left shows the person looking at the smartphone. The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wi-Fi icon above the phone.

Your fridge just got smarter

Smart Learner learns your patterns to optimise cooling, energy usage, and ice usage. It cools down two hours before high usage periods to help minimise energy waste. During periods of inactivity or low usage, it helps reduce energy waste by limiting compressor movements.

The image on the left shows a couple holding glasses during the day in front of an open refrigerator. Only one side of the refrigerator is open, and blue cold air is flowing out of the refrigerator. The thermometer icon, which means cold air, is located below the image. The image on the right shows the refrigerator in the kitchen on a dark night. Below the image is an electric icon, which means energy saving.

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Matte Black finish product featured in images. Please refer to image gallery for Black Stainless Finish.

New Zealand's Top Fridge Brand 7 Years Running*

*2 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).
Inverter Linear Compressor

10 Year Parts Warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts the LG Inverter Linear Compressor is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator we back the Inverter Linear Compressor with a 10 year parts warranty.*

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

GF-D700MBLC Specifications
View specifications

Key Feature

  • Raid the fridge without losing your cool with Door-In-Door®
  • Entertain like a baller with the Craft Ice Maker
  • Help keep the nozzle clean with the UVnano® Water Dispenser
  • Refreshing Plumbed Ice and Water Dispenser
  • Cools from front and back with SurroundCooling™
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor
Key Specs

  • Net Total (L)

    638

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    914 x 1792 x 729

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    570

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door®

    Yes

  • Plumbing

    Plumbing required

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    French Door

CAPACITY

  • Net Total (L)

    638

  • Net Refrigerator (L)

    364

  • Net Freezer (L)

    261

  • Ice Maker (L)

    13

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External Electronic Control (LED)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    152

  • Product Weight (kg)

    142

  • Height (mm)

    1753

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    729

  • Depth without door (mm)

    684

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    914 x 1792 x 729

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    729

  • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

    972 x 1881 x 770

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+™

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door®

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • UVNano

    Yes

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600a

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Tray

    No

  • Plumbing

    Plumbing required

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Yes(Cube & Crushed Ice)

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Slim Spaceplus)

  • Craft Ice

    Yes

  • Water Filtration System

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

  • Metal Fresh

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    570

  • Energy Rating

    3 Star

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    6

  • Interior Lamp

    Top + Side LED

  • Shelving

    4

  • Fresh Zone

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf_Folding

    Yes (1)

  • Pure N Fresh

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Speaker

    No

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084196651

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    6

  • Interior Lamp

    Top LED

  • Shelving

    No

  • Drawer

    6 Transparent

What people are saying

Find a retailer.