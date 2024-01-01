Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
591 litre Stainless Steel Slim Line 3-Door French Door Fridge

GM-B208STS

(0)
All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Total

    591 Litres

  • Refrigerator

    389 Litres

  • Freezer

    202 Litres

INTERNAL FEATURES

  • Digital Sensors

    4

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • Air Ventilation

    Front to Front

EXTERNAL FEATURES

  • Finish

    Stainless Steel

  • Controller

    Internal Electronic

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Height to Top of Hinge

    1739mm

  • Height to Top of Case

    1708mm

  • Depth without Door

    726mm

  • Depth without Handle

    818mm

  • Depth with Door & Handle

    878mm

  • Width

    759mm

  • Weight

    111kg

GENERAL

  • Energy Rating

    2 Star

  • Energy Consumption

    650kWh

  • Warranty

    2 years full warranty + 3 years on compressor part only excluding labour.

