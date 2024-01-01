635L Side by Side Fridge in Matte Black Finish with Door-In-Door® GS-D600MBLC

With LG's ingenious InstaView™ technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? By helping to prevent cold air loss, the feature helps to keep fridge temperatures stable, which can save energy and help to keep your food fresher for longer.

