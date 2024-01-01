We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
635L Side by Side Fridge in Matte Black Finish
Entertain like a baller
Chill out at home with one of the hottest beverage trends, thanks to the Craft Ice maker. No more messing with fiddly and time-consuming moulds. Automatically make upscale, slow-melting round ice without the work. Entertain in style and keep drinks ice cold for the long haul.
Good things take time! Did you know, freezing ice super slowly helps bubbles to escape, resulting in higher clarity, more transparent ice?
Our Craft Ice Maker produces 3 ice balls approx. every 22 hours.*
Up to 30 ice ball storage capacity.
*Shape and clarity of ice will be impacted when Craft Ice™ is initially activated; may vary with settings, home use and water supply.
UVnano® Water Dispenser
Built-in UV LED light helps keep the nozzle clean
The UV LED light built into the water dispenser automatically reduces up to 99.99%* of bacteria from the water nozzle.
Clean the nozzle without lifting a finger. The UV Nano feature cleans inside of the water nozzle automatically for 10 minutes every hour.
*Lab tested at TÜV Rheinland measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, over a 24 hour period. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions.
LG ThinQ®
Smart control, smart life
Hands-free with voice assistant
Connect with a Google speaker for hands-free voice control.
'Hey Google, turn on express freeze on the refrigerator'
Connect for easier control
Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ® app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.
Monitor and adjust from your phone
The LG ThinQ® app monitors your refrigerator. The app allows you to easily adjust temperature, control settings and diagnose issues wherever you are via your smart phone.
*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection’s required. Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*2 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).
Key Feature
-
Raid the fridge without losing your cool with Door-In-Door®
-
Entertain like a baller with the Craft Ice Maker
-
Help keep the nozzle clean with the UVnano® Water Dispenser
-
Refreshing Plumbed Ice and Water Dispenser
-
Cools from front and back with SurroundCooling™
-
10 Year Parts Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Net Total (L)
635
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
550
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Door-in-Door®
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Side By Side
CAPACITY
-
Net Total (L)
635
-
Net Refrigerator (L)
416
-
Net Freezer (L)
205
-
Ice Maker (L)
14
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
135
-
Product Weight (kg)
125
-
Height (mm)
1790
-
Depth with handle (mm)
735
-
Depth without door (mm)
620
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Depth without handle (mm)
735
-
Packing (WxHxD) (mm)
965 x 1880 x 770
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+™
Yes
-
Door-in-Door®
Yes
-
UVNano
Yes
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Tray
Cubed / Crushed
-
Water Only Dispenser
Yes
-
Craft Ice
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
550
-
Energy Rating
3 Stars
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
2
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Utility Box
1
-
Pure N Fresh
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806091516589
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
2
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Drawer
2
WARRANTY
-
Product
2 Years
-
Compressor
10 Year Parts Warranty* * 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
