635L Side by Side Fridge in Matte Black Finish

GS-D635MBLC

GS-D635MBLC

635L Side by Side Fridge in Matte Black Finish

front view
GS-D635MBLC Door-in-Door Feature_Desktop_C1
Craft Ice Maker

Entertain like a baller

Chill out at home with one of the hottest beverage trends, thanks to the Craft Ice maker. No more messing with fiddly and time-consuming moulds. Automatically make upscale, slow-melting round ice without the work. Entertain in style and keep drinks ice cold for the long haul.

Good things take time! Did you know, freezing ice super slowly helps bubbles to escape, resulting in higher clarity, more transparent ice?

Our Craft Ice Maker produces 3 ice balls approx. every 22 hours.*

Up to 30 ice ball storage capacity.

Various glasses of different sizes holding different drinks with round ice cubes are on a kitchen counter.

*Shape and clarity of ice will be impacted when Craft Ice™ is initially activated; may vary with settings, home use and water supply.

UVnano® Water Dispenser

Built-in UV LED light helps keep the nozzle clean

The UV LED light built into the water dispenser automatically reduces up to 99.99%* of bacteria from the water nozzle.

Clean the nozzle without lifting a finger. The UV Nano feature cleans inside of the water nozzle automatically for 10 minutes every hour.

Built-in UV LED light helps keep the nozzle clean

*Lab tested at TÜV Rheinland measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, over a 24 hour period. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions.

Refreshing water and ice, always on hand
Plumbed Ice and Water Dispenser

Refreshing water and ice, always on hand

Be a boss, and never need to fill the water jug, or ice tray again. Keep everyone topped up with water and ice straight from the door.
A place for everything (and everything in its place)
Wine Rack

A place for everything (and everything in its place)

Handy Wine Rack helps to keep bottles organised and your shelves in order.
Easy access to small and frequently used items
Utility Box

Easy access to small and frequently used items

Keep smaller items in plain sight. The Utility Box drawer allows quick access to frequently used items.

Cools from front and back

SurroundCooling™

Cools from front and back

Cold air surrounds your food from both the front and back for effective cooling - quickly reducing the temperature of those items stored at the front of the fridge, and helping keep food fresher for longer.
Reduce fridge odours
Pure N Fresh™

Reduce fridge odours

Minimise fridge odours with this air filtration system. A fan actively forces odours through the carbon deodoriser and re-circulates the treated air.

FRESHBalancer®

Level up freshness with optimal humidity

FRESHBalancer® helps you keep your fruits and veggies at the peak of freshness. The hexagonal structure retains moisture, while the sliding controls allow you to select the ideal humidity setting optimal for fruits or vegetables.

LG ThinQ®

Smart control, smart life

Hands-free with voice assistant

Connect with a Google speaker for hands-free voice control.
'Hey Google, turn on express freeze on the refrigerator'

Connect for easier control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ® app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

Monitor and adjust from your phone

The LG ThinQ® app monitors your refrigerator. The app allows you to easily adjust temperature, control settings and diagnose issues wherever you are via your smart phone.

*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection’s required. Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

*2 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).
Inverter Linear Compressor

10 Year Parts Warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts the LG Inverter Linear Compressor is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator we back the Inverter Linear Compressor with a 10 year parts warranty.*

*2 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).

Key Feature

  • Raid the fridge without losing your cool with Door-In-Door®
  • Entertain like a baller with the Craft Ice Maker
  • Help keep the nozzle clean with the UVnano® Water Dispenser
  • Refreshing Plumbed Ice and Water Dispenser
  • Cools from front and back with SurroundCooling™
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor

Summary

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSION
913mm (W) x 1790mm (H) x 735mm (D)
CAPACITY
635L
KEY FEATURE 1
3 Star Energy Rating
KEY FEATURE 2
ThinQ (WiFi)

Key Specs

  • Net Total (L)

    635

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    550

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Door-in-Door®

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side By Side

CAPACITY

  • Net Total (L)

    635

  • Net Refrigerator (L)

    416

  • Net Freezer (L)

    205

  • Ice Maker (L)

    14

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    135

  • Product Weight (kg)

    125

  • Height (mm)

    1790

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    735

  • Depth without door (mm)

    620

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    735

  • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

    965 x 1880 x 770

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+™

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door®

    Yes

  • UVNano

    Yes

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600A

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Tray

    Cubed / Crushed

  • Water Only Dispenser

    Yes

  • Craft Ice

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    550

  • Energy Rating

    3 Stars

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    2

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Utility Box

    1

  • Pure N Fresh

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806091516589

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    2

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Drawer

    2

WARRANTY

  • Product

    2 Years

  • Compressor

    10 Year Parts Warranty* * 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

