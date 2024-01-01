Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
216L Kimchi Chest Fridge in Stainless Finish

GK-C219PL

216L Kimchi Chest Fridge in Stainless Finish

GK-C219PL

216L Kimchi Chest Fridge in Stainless Finish

(0)
GK-C219PL

Summary

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSION
920 x 949 x 691 mm
CAPACITY
216L
KEY FEATURE 1
Specialty Food Cooling
KEY FEATURE 2
Minimize refrigerator odours with the dual air filters

All Spec

CAPACITY -

  • Gross Capacity (L)

    216

DIMENSIONS -

  • Height (mm)

    949

  • Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)

    691

  • Width (mm)

    920

  • Weight

    61kg

ENERGY CONSUMPTION -

  • Energy Rating

    3 Star

EXTERNAL FEATURES -

  • Finish

    Stainless Finish

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES(FRIDGE)-

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Compressor

  • Compartment ON/OFF

    Left/Right

  • Kimchi Container

    Total 8 (Left 4, Right 4)

KIMCHI STORAGE -

  • Kimchi +

    Right

  • Storage (Long-term)

    Left

  • Fast Chill (Room temp. Kimchi)

    Left

  • Kimchi

    Left/Right

  • Fermentation

    Yes

MULTI STORAGE -

  • Refrigerator

    Left/Right

  • Meat/Fish

    Left/Right

  • Vegetable/Fruit

    Left/Right

DEODORISER -

  • Each Compartment

    Yes

WARRANTY -

  • Refrigerator

    2 Years

  • Inverter Compressor

    10 Year Parts Warranty**2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

