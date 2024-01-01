Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
335L Top Mount Fridge in Silver Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

335L Top Mount Fridge in Silver Finish

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

GT-4S

335L Top Mount Fridge in Silver Finish

(0)
front view

Cools from front and back

SurroundCooling™

Cools from front and back

Cold air surrounds your food from both the front and back for effective cooling - quickly reducing the temperature of those items stored at the front of the fridge, and helping keep food fresher for longer.
Fast cooling for stored door items
Door Cooling+™

Fast cooling for stored door items

Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets.

*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.

A fresh approach
Multi Air Flow

A fresh approach

Air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh.
'Freeze up' space
Movable Ice Maker

'Freeze up' space

Nifty movable twist ice maker can be removed when more freezer space is needed.
Trouble-free troubleshooting
Smart Diagnosis™

Trouble-free troubleshooting

Troubleshoots minor issues and keep updated with maintenance alerts so you can avoid the need to make a service call.

*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.

10 Year Parts Warranty
Smart Inverter Compressor

10 Year Parts Warranty

The LG Smart Inverter Compressor uses inverter technology in the compressor system. As the Inverter Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Key Feature

  • Cools from front and back with SurroundCooling™
  • Fast cooling for stored door items with Door Cooling+™
  • A fresh approach with Multi Air Flow
  • 'Freeze up' space with Movable Ice Maker
  • Trouble-free troubleshooting with Smart Diagnosis™
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on the Smart Inverter Compressor

Summary

Print
DIMENSION
600mm (W) x 1720mm (H) x 710mm (D)
CAPACITY
335L
KEY FEATURE 1
4 Star Energy Rating
KEY FEATURE 2
Smart Inverter Compressor

Key Specs

  • Net Total (L)

    335

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 1720 x 710

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    290

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

CAPACITY

  • Net Total (L)

    335

  • Net Refrigerator (L)

    256

  • Net Freezer (L)

    79

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    66

  • Product Weight (kg)

    62

  • Height (mm)

    1720

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    710

  • Depth without door (mm)

    625

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 1720 x 710

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    710

  • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

    639 x 1804 x 757

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+™

    Yes

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600A

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Tray

    Manual Twist Ice Maker

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    290

  • Energy Rating

    4 Stars

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    2

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes(LED)

  • Fresh Zone

    Yes (1)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806091588760

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    2

WARRANTY

  • Product

    2 Years

  • Compressor

    10 Year Parts Warranty*

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.