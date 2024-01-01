We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Network Blu-ray HTS with 1100W Total Power Output
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Speaker Type
Satellite
-
Output Power - Front
180Wx2
-
Output Power - Centre
180W
-
Output Power - Sub Woofer
200W
-
Total Output Power
1100W
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Pro Logic II
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby True HD
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio Essentials
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
ACC
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
DLNA/CIFS
Yes
-
Video ID DVD/BD (Gracenote)
Yes
-
iPod/iPhone Dock
Yes
-
TV Sound ez with Optical in
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
USB Plus (Video,Music,Photos)
Yes
-
USB External Hard Drive Playback
Yes
-
Parental Control Lock
Yes
-
1080p Up-scaling via HDMI
Yes
-
Bass Blast (Bass Sound Mode)
Yes
-
HD AV Sync
Yes
-
SimpLink via HDMI
Yes
-
VSM+(Virtual Sound Matrix)
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
Yes
-
Speaker Screws
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
FRONT PANEL CONNECTION
-
iPhone/iPod Dock
Yes (1)
-
USB Port (Ver. 2.0)
Yes (1)
-
Portable Audio In (3.5mm)
Yes (1)
REAR PANEL CONNECTION
-
Composite
Yes (1)
-
Component
Yes (1)
-
Optical
Yes (2)
-
HDMI
1 (v1.3)
-
Radio Antenna FM
Yes (1)
-
Ethernet RJ45
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
430x62.5x281mm
-
Front Speaker
100x186x97mm
-
Centre Speaker
200x103x86mm
-
Rear Speaker
100x186x97mm
-
Sub Woofer
198x385x275mm
WARRANTY
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year
