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Vacuum Cleaners

Vacuum Cleaners

Master your kitchen
and laundry with LG

Discover appliances designed with precision
and built for performance.

Meet Andy

As an LG ambassador, Andy Allen brings his expertise into the kitchen, highlighting how innovation can simplify and elevate everyday cooking.

With LG appliances, every dish and every clean-up is effortlessly refined.

InstaView™ Fridge

Knock twice to see inside and help keep food fresher for longer.

Watch the videoDiscover the range

AI Wash

Thanks to AI Wash and Auto Dosing, LG washing machines know how to handle your dirty laundry.1

Watch the videoDiscover the range

Our picks for you

GF-V700BSLC

642L French Door Fridge with InstaView™

Learn more

XD2A25MB

15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher - Freestanding

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WX10-1412W

12kg Series 10 Front Load Washer - ezDispense

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DXH9-10W

10kg Series 9 Heat Pump Dryer - 9 Star

Learn more

Discover the products

Cook and clean like Andy and upgrade your home with LG's premium range of appliances.

Fridge

Fridge

Dishwasher

Dishwasher

Laundry

Laundry

1AI sensing on select models and cycles, for loads under 3kg only. Results vary by fabric type and load.