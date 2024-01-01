Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
38L Stainless Steel Round Cavity Microwave Oven

38L Stainless Steel Round Cavity Microwave Oven

MS3846VRL

38L Stainless Steel Round Cavity Microwave Oven

All Spec

FEATURES

  • Capacity

    38 Litres

  • Finish

    Stainless Steel

  • Interior Type

    White

  • Door Type

    Push Button

  • Cavity

    Round Cavity - Easy to Clean

  • Display

    2 Line VFD

GENERAL

  • Turntable Size

    360mm

  • Turntable Type

    Glass

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    556x435x320mm

  • Weight

    17.5kg

  • Warranty

    2 Years Parts & Labour

POWER OUTPUT

  • Microwave Power

    1100W

  • Power levels

    10

AUTO MENUS

  • Auto Cooking

    4 ( Pasta, Rice, Ground Meat, Hot Water)

  • Auto Defrost

    4 (Meat,Poultry,Fish,Bread)

  • Breakfast Menu

    6 (Oatmeal, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, French Toast, Pancake, Roll / Muffin)

  • Auto Reheat

    4 (Dinner Plate, Pizza, Soup / Sauce, Casserole)

  • Chicken Choices

    4 (Wings, Nuggets, Spicy, Mexican)

  • Melt

    4 (Butter, Chocolate, Cheese, Marshmallows)

  • Soften

    4 (Butter, Ice Cream, Cream Cheese, Frozen Juice)

  • One Touch Auto Menu

    6 (Popcorn, Potato, Beverage, Frozen Entree, Frozen Vegetable, Fresh Vegetable)

What people are saying