24" LG LED LCD Monitor EN43 Series

24" LG LED LCD Monitor EN43 Series

24EN43V

24" LG LED LCD Monitor EN43 Series

LG 24EN43V - 24" LG LED LCD Monitor EN43 Series
PANEL

  • Size

    24" (61cm)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Brightness

    250 cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000,000:1 (DFC), 1000:1 (Normal)

  • Response Time

    5ms (G to G)

  • Viewing Angle

    H:170°, V:160°

  • Supported Colors

    16.7M Colours

PHYSICAL FEATURES

  • Dimension With Stand (W x H x D)

    567mm x 418mm x 181mm

  • Dimension Without Stand (W x H x D)

    567mm x 343mm x 55mm

  • Box Weight

    4.9kg

  • Weight With Stand

    2.9kg

  • Connector

    HDMI, DVI-D, D-Sub

  • Power Supply

    100 ~ 240V, Adaptor

  • Wall/Arm Mount Type

    Yes (100mm x 100mm)

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • MultiMedia

    PC, Video, DDC/CI, HDCP, Intelligent Auto, Plug & Play

  • Stand

    Tilt (-5~20°)

POWER

  • Normal Operation

    28W (Typical)

  • Suspend/Standby

    0.3W under (Typical)

  • Power off Mode

    0.3W under (Typical)

PLUG & PLAY

  • DDC

    DDC/CI

GENERAL

  • Regulation Compliance

    TCO5.2, UL(cUL), TUV-GS, FCC-B, CE, EPA, VESA Mount, Windows8, C-Tick

  • Warranty

    3 Year Warranty (Parts & Labour)

  • OSD Control

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

