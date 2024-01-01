We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UHD 4K IPS Monitor with HDR10
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
27" (68.4cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness
300cd/m² (typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Native)
-
Response Time
5ms (GTG)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
10bit (8bit+FRC) (1.07B)
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 98%
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare 3H
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear)
HDMI x 2 (ver2.0)
Display Port x 1 (ver1.4)
-
Audio
Headphone Out
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
Included
Power cord, HDMI cable, Display Port cable
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand (WxHxD)
623 x 572 x 230 mm (up) 623 x 462 x 230 mm (down)
-
Without stand (WxHxD)
623 x 371 x 46 mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
704 x 518 x 192 mm
-
With stand Weight (kg)
6kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
4.4kg
-
Packed Weight (kg)
8.6kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)-
-
Comparative Energy Consumption
129 kWh/year
-
Star Rating
4 (Stars)
-
Active Standby
0.29W
-
Safety
CB Scheme, RCM
-
EMC
RCM, Class (B)
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Additional
HDR 10, HDR Effect, Colour Calibrated, Reader Mode,
Super Resolution+, RADEON FreeSync™, Black Stabiliser
Dual Controller, OnScreen Control, Dynamic Action Sync
-
Stand
Tilt: -5 ~ +15 º
Height Range: 0-110 mm
Pivot: clockwise
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
36W (typ) 41W (Max) 26W (Energy Star)
-
Sleep Mode
0.5W
-
Off Mode
0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
SOUND -
-
Speaker
No
-
