27” UHD 4K IPS Monitor with HDR10

Specs

Reviews

Support

27” UHD 4K IPS Monitor with HDR10

27UL550-W

27” UHD 4K IPS Monitor with HDR10

(0)
All Spec

PANEL -

  • Screen Size

    27" (68.4cm)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness

    300cd/m² (typ)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1 (Native)

  • Response Time

    5ms (GTG)

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178° x 178°

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    10bit (8bit+FRC) (1.07B)

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRGB 98%

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare 3H

CONNECTIVITY -

  • Input (Rear)

    HDMI x 2 (ver2.0)
    Display Port x 1 (ver1.4)

  • Audio

    Headphone Out

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C - 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    Less than 80%

ACCESSORIES -

  • Included

    Power cord, HDMI cable, Display Port cable

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty

    3 Years (Parts & Labour)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -

  • With stand (WxHxD)

    623 x 572 x 230 mm (up) 623 x 462 x 230 mm (down)

  • Without stand (WxHxD)

    623 x 371 x 46 mm

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    704 x 518 x 192 mm

  • With stand Weight (kg)

    6kg

  • Without stand Weight (kg)

    4.4kg

  • Packed Weight (kg)

    8.6kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    100mm x 100mm

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)-

  • Comparative Energy Consumption

    129 kWh/year

  • Star Rating

    4 (Stars)

  • Active Standby

    0.29W

  • Safety

    CB Scheme, RCM

  • EMC

    RCM, Class (B)

SPECIAL FEATURES -

  • Additional

    HDR 10, HDR Effect, Colour Calibrated, Reader Mode,
    Super Resolution+, RADEON FreeSync™, Black Stabiliser
    Dual Controller, OnScreen Control, Dynamic Action Sync

  • Stand

    Tilt: -5 ~ +15 º
    Height Range: 0-110 mm
    Pivot: clockwise

POWER -

  • Power Supply

    100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption

    36W (typ) 41W (Max) 26W (Energy Star)

  • Sleep Mode

    0.5W

  • Off Mode

    0.3W

  • Power Type

    AC Adapter

SOUND -

  • Speaker

    No

