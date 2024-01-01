Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
32QK500-W

Specs

Reviews

Support

32QK500-W

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

32QK500-W

32QK500-W

(0)
Print

All Spec

PANEL -

  • Screen Size

    32" (80cm)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Brightness

    300cd/m² (typ)250cd/m² (min)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1 (Native)

  • Response Time(GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178° x 178°

  • Number of Colours

    1.07B colours

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare 3H

CONNECTIVITY -

  • Input (Rear) Digital

    HDMI x 2 (ver1.4)Display Port x1 (ver1.2)Mini Display Port x 1 (ver1.2)

  • Audio

    Headphone Out

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C - 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    Less than 80%

ACCESSORIES -

  • Accessories

    HDMI cable

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty

    3 Years (Parts & Labour)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -

  • With stand (WxDxH)

    724mm x 219mm x 519mm

  • Without stand (WxDxH)

    724mm x 42mm x 424mm

  • With stand Weight (kg)

    5.7kg

  • Without stand Weight (kg)

    5.4kg

  • Packed Weight (kg)

    8.9kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    100mm x 100mm

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)-

  • Comparative Energy Consumption

    117kWh/year

  • Star Rating

    5 ½ (Stars)

  • Active Standby

    0.25W

  • Safety

    CB Scheme, RCM

  • EMC

    RCM, Class (B)

SPECIAL FEATURES -

  • Additional

    Reader Mode, RADEON FreeSync™, Black Stabiliser, Crosshair, Dynamic Action Sync, OnScreen Control

  • Stand

    Tilt: -5 ~ +15 º

POWER -

  • Power Supply

    100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption

    46W (Typ), 50W (Max), 30.9W (Energy Star)

  • Sleep Mode

    0.5W

  • Off Mode

    0.3W

  • Power Type

    AC Adapter

SOUND -

  • Speaker

    No

What people are saying