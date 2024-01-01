We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" E11 Series LED LCD Monitor
All Spec
TFT PANEL SPEC
-
Size
27" Wide
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness
250 cd/m2 (Typical)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Typ), 5M:1 (DFC)
-
Viewing Angle
H:170°, V:160°
-
Response Time
5ms (Typical)
-
Supported Colors
16.7M Colors
-
Resolution
1920x1080
FEATURES
-
Connector
D-Sub, DVI-D, Display Port
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, LPB
-
Dimension (WxDxH)
Net:644x63.5x387.2mm, Gross:644x270x450.8mm
-
Weight
Net:4.7kg, Gross:7.65kg
-
Wall/Arm Mount Type
Yes, VESA Compatible (100x200mm)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
MultiMedia
DDC/CI, HDCP, Intelligent Auto
-
Audio
2W
-
Stand
Tilt (-5~22°)
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal Operation
40W (Typical)
-
Suspend/Standby
0.3W under (Typical)
-
Power off Mode
0.3W under (Typical)
PLUG & PLAY
-
DDC
Yes
-
USB
Yes (1 up / 2 down)
GENERAL
-
OSD Control
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi
-
Regulation Compliance
TCO5.0, UL(cUL), TUV-GS, FCC-B-CE, EPA, VESA Mount, Windows7, EPEAT Gold, ISO13406-2
-
Warranty
3 Year Warranty
