24" Full HD Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

24" Full HD Monitor

24MK400H-B

24" Full HD Monitor

(0)

Full HD Picture Quality

Experience Stunning Full HD

With clarify of 1080p Full HD, everything looks more detailed than standard HD and a lot more inviting.

Radeon FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With Radeon FreeSync™, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. Radeon FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to The Action

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so you can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer

Enemies Have Nowhere to Hide

You can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customize your display options with a few simple clicks.

* To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only.

Wall Mountable

Convenient and Flexible

This monitor gives you the freedom to take it off the desk and hang it on the wall. Liberate your viewing options and save desktop space with this wall-mountable LG monitor.

Key Feature

  • Full HD Display
  • Radeon FreeSync™
  • OnScreen Control
  • Dynamic Action Sync
  • Black Stabilizer
  • Wall Mountable
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    23.5

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    23.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2715 x 0.2715

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    170º(R/L), 160º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    59.8

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    YES(1ea)

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    75 x 75

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    688 x 390 x 124

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    555.0 x 420.5 x 181.9

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    555.0 x 330.9 x 38.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    4.1

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    2.8

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    2.5

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    2018

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    30.0W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    26.0W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    Depend on Country

  • HDMI

    Depend on Country

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

