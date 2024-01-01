Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
24" Full HD IPS Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

24" Full HD IPS Monitor

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

24ML600M-B

24" Full HD IPS Monitor

(0)

Lifelike Picture Quality

LG IPS panels allow you to enjoy lifelike picture quality with minimal colour variation from wide viewing angles. Featuring superior consistency in colour temperature and less change in contrast, LG IPS panels boast excellent image reproduction.

3-Side Ultra Narrow Bezel

Immersive Visual Experience

This streamlined display features Ultra Narrow Bezels on three sides for an immersive experience, minimising distraction from the dazzlingly impressive and lifelike image.

AMD FreeSync™

LG monitors with AMD FreeSync™* technology reduces the tearing and stuttering that have plagued gaming enthusiasts for years.

*AMD Freesync™ is only available when it is connected to Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.

Dynamic Action Sync (DAS)

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair Feature

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

Reader Mode

By reducing blue light emissions, Reader Mode provides a more comfortable condition for reading. Activate Reader Mode to comfortably read on the monitor for longer periods.

OnScreen Control

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customise your display options with a few simple clicks.

Wall Mountable

This monitor gives you the freedom to take it off the desk and mount it on the wall, helping save desktop space.

Key Feature

  • Full HD Picture Quality
  • Colour Calibrated IPS Display for true to life and natural colour
  • AMD FreeSync™ for smooth gameplay
  • OnScreen Control for easy screen configuration
  • Wall Mountable to free up desk space
  • 3-side Ultra Narrow Bezel for an immersive viewing experience
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2745 x 0.2745

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    600:1

  • Size [cm]

    60.4

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    YES(1ea)

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    75 x 75

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    611 x 391 x 139

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    539.1 x 415.3 x 182.0

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    539.1 x 321.5 x 66.5

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    4.3

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.1

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    2.8

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    2019

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    20W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    14.1W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    17.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Depend on Country

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

What people are saying