Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27” Class Full HD (27” Diagonal) IPS Multi-tasking Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

27” Class Full HD (27” Diagonal) IPS Multi-tasking Monitor

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

27BK550Y-B

27” Class Full HD (27” Diagonal) IPS Multi-tasking Monitor

(0)
27BK550Y-B
FULL HD IPS DISPLAY

FULL HD IPS DISPLAY

Designed for professionals, this Full HD display with IPS technology minimizes colour shifts and provides outstanding picture quality from virtually any viewing angle.

PERSONALIZED VIEWING ANGLES AND EASY ASSEMBLY

PERSONALIZED VIEWING ANGLES AND EASY ASSEMBLY

The 27BK550Y-B provides comfortable viewing with versatile screen height/tilt/pivot/swivel adjustments. You can customize the display condition to create a more personal, comfortable workstation.
Easy Assembly and Wall Mounting Capability

Easy Assembly and Wall Mounting Capability

The 27BK550Y-B can be assembled quickly and easily, without the need for any tools. Also, the wall mounting design gives you the freedom to take it off the desk and hang it on a wall*.

*Wall mount sold separately.

INTEGRATED POWER MODULE FOR ORGANIZED WORKSPACES

INTEGRATED POWER MODULE FOR ORGANIZED WORKSPACES

The power module is integrated with the monitor, helping to reduce the amount of power modules in your workspace.
Mini PC Connection Available

Mini PC Connection Available

The 27BK550Y-B allows you to attach an Intel NUC and wall mount mini PC that is 100x100 mm compliant, on the back of the monitor with a bracket. This is ideal for an office that have already deployed compatible mini PCs.

*Bracket sold separately.

Key Feature

  • Full HD IPS Display
  • Adjustable Screen
  • Easy Assembly
  • Wall Mounting Capability
  • Integrated Power Module
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72%

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Curvature

    NO

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (High)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms (High)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72%

  • Curvature

    NO

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Color Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    YES

  • D-Sub

    YES(1ea)

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • DVI-D

    YES(1ea)

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.2

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 @75Hz

  • DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 @75Hz

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

  • Headphone out

    3pole (Sound Only)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

  • Line out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver2.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    N/A

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    N/A

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • Others (Features)

    NO

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    NO

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    Normal

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    NO

  • DTS Headphone:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Speaker

    1.2W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    707 X 556 X 186

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    622.2 x 240 x 401.6

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    622.2 x 58.4 x 371.5

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.1

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    2017

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    NO

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    NO

  • Display Port

    YES

  • DVI-D

    Yes (DG), No (US/AP)

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    No (DG), Yes (US/AP)

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Others (Accessory)

    NO

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A to B

    Yes (DG)

  • USB-C

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.