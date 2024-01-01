27" Full HD IPS Monitor

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27MK430H-B

Full HD IPS Display

LG IPS panels allow you to enjoy lifelike picture quality with minimal colour variation from wide viewing angles. Featuring amazing consistency in colour temperature and less change in contrast, LG IPS panels boast excellent image reproduction.

AMD FreeSync™

LG Monitors with AMD FreeSync™* technology reduce the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Thanks to FreeSync™, gaming enthusiasts can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.

*AMD FreeSync is only available when connected to a display port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can sense dark areas and make them brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

OnScreen Control

OnScreen Control puts a host of essential monitor settings into a handy window for quick and easy access. Volume, brightness, picture mode presets, Screen Split 2.0, Dual Controller and more can now be adjusted with just a few clicks of the mouse.

Wall Mountable

This monitor gives you the freedom to take it off the desk and hang it on the wall, helping save desktop space.

Mounting hardware not included.

Key Feature

  • 27” FHD (1920x1080) IPS Display with accurate colour reproduction
  • AMD FreeSync™ Technology for smooth gaming
  • Black Stabiliser for better visibility in the dark
  • OnScreen Control for easy screen configuration
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    600:1

  • Size [cm]

    68.6

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    YES(1ea)

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    709 x 459 x 159

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    625.6 x 468.7 x 204.1

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    625.6 x 375.2 x 44.0

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    6.1

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    4.6

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.2

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    2018

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    28.0W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    18.6W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    25.2W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    Depend on Country

  • HDMI

    Depend on Country

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

What people are saying

