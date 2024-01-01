We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
17" Touch Screen LCD Monitor
All Spec
TFT PANEL SPEC
-
Size
17"
-
Aspect Ratio
5:4
-
Brightness
200 cd/m2 (Typical)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (DFC: 20000:1)
-
Viewing Angle
H:170°, V:160°
-
Response Time
5ms (black<->white)
-
Resolution
1280x1024
-
Supported Colours
16.7M Colours
FEATURES
-
Connector
USB (For Touch Screen Only)
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, Built in (PSU)
-
Dimension (WxDxH)
Net:369.6x315x94.6mm, Gross:429x377x159mm
-
Weight
Net:3.9kg, Gross:5.1kg
-
Wall/Arm Mount Type
Yes (175mmx175mm)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
MultiMedia
f-Engine, SRGB, Plug and Play
-
Stand
Tilt (-14~66°)
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal Operation
20W (Typical)
-
Suspend/Standby
1W (Typical)
-
Power off Mode
1W (Typical)
PLUG & PLAY
-
USB
Yes (For Touch Screen Only)
GENERAL
-
OSD Control
Yes
-
Regulation Compliance
UL, CUL, CE, FCC-B, VESA Mount
-
Warranty
3 Year Standard Warranty/3 Year Perfect Pixel Warranty - Zero Dead Pixels
