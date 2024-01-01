Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24” Full HD TN Monitor

24GL600F-B

24” Full HD TN Monitor

Geared Up for Victory

LG UltraGear™ is the powerful gaming display gear with high performance features to take your gaming to the next level.

Versatile Gaming Monitor

Designed for gamers who enjoy a wide variety of genres, this monitor provides essential gaming features for both casual and hardcore gamers.

*Once 'Faster Mode' is selected, 'Motion Blur' may occur depending on the content.

144Hz Refresh Rate

Keep Up with the Action

With a refresh rate of 144Hz, games played on the 24GL600F are noticeably smooth and clear - providing gamers with an immersive gaming experience.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.

1ms Motion Blur
Reduction Mode

With a response time that is virtually 1ms, blurring and ghosting are reduced to make the in-game action smoother and gamers reaction more precise.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.

AMD Radeon FreeSync™

LG Monitors with AMD Radeon FreeSync™* technology reduce the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Thanks to FreeSync™, gaming enthusiasts can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.

*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.

Customised Game Mode1

Customised Game Mode

Optimise your screen for gaming with LG Game Mode functions. With 3 gaming pre-set modes; 2 FPS and 1 RTS mode, you can choose the best mode for your gameplay.

 

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can sense dark areas and makes them brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
Crosshair Feature<br>1

Crosshair Feature

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

Key Feature

  • 24” Full HD Display with 144Hz refresh rate
  • Radeon FreeSync™ technology for smooth gameplay
  • 1 ms Motion blur reduction mode
  • Game mode function for different types of gameplay
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    23.5

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    23.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2715 x 0.2715

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    170º(R/L), 160º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    59.8

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.2

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    628 x 395 x 131

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    556.8 x 419.8 x 180.6

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    556.8 x 333.8 x 61.1

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.7

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.2

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2019

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    30W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Body Top cover User screw(3ea)

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

