24” UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor

24GQ50F-B

24” UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor

LG 24” UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor, front view, 24GQ50F

UltraGear™

Enhance your gaming experience with the LG UltraGear™ monitor

Be the Game Changer

Level up your gaming experience with LG UltraGear™ gaming monitor.
Speed
165Hz Refresh Rate
1ms MBR
Display
24” Full HD (1920 x 1080) Display
Technology
AMD FreeSync™* Premium

*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes

165Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

Games played on this monitor are noticeably smoother and clearer when compared to game play on other monitors with refresh rates of 60Hz or 75Hz.
  • 60Hz
  • 165Hz

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 1ms MBR
1ms MBR

Designed for Incredible Speed

This monitor delivers IPS 1ms (GtG at Faster) technology to rival TN monitor speeds. With minimised reverse ghosting and fast response time, enjoy incredible gaming performance.*

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync).
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

Experience smooth and flexible movements in the game with AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

AMD FreeSync™ technology* reduces the tearing and stuttering that occurs between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Thanks to FreeSync™, gaming enthusiasts can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.​

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Stylish Design

Immersive Gaming Experience

The narrow bezel design offers an immersive visual experience, without distracting from the impressive image.
Ergonomic design with features of tilt adjustment.
Customized Modes for Various Game.
Gaming UI

Different Modes for Different Games

Select Gamer, FPS or RTS mode – and customise your gaming experience.*

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

  • Conventional
  • DAS

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.*

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

  • Off
  • On

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

  • Off
  • On

Crosshair Feature

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Key Feature

  • 24” Full HD (1920 x 1080) Display
  • 165Hz Refresh Rate
  • 1ms MBR
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • Gaming UI
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2739 x 0.2739

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    NTSC 70% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1800:1

  • Size [cm]

    60.3

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.2

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    75 x 75

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    710 x 156 x 400

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    539.5 x 414.2 x 196.0

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    539.5 x 322.2 x 39

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    5.28

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.57

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    2.97

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2022

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    27W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    24W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

What people are saying

