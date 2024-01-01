We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34” UltraWide Curved IPS Gaming Monitor
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA
34GL750 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, minimizing screen tearing and stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.
G-SYNC® Compatible monitor minimizes screen tearing and stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.
*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.
*21:9 Full Screen or 2560 x1080 resolution requires compatible content, device, interface or graphic card for full effect.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction Mode causes lowered brightness. It cannot be used simultaneously with AMD FreeSync™ or Dynamic Action Sync.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.
Key Feature
-
34” Full HD Curved IPS Display
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible
-
144Hz Refresh Rate for smooth gameplay
-
High dynamic range picture with HDR10
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction Mode
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Curvature
3800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.312 x 0.310
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
3800R
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
86.704
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
987 x 525 x 211
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
819.9 x 565.3 x 279.7(↑) 819.9 x 445.3 x 279.7(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
819.9 x 364.5 x 87
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.3
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.1
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2019
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
58W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
52W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
What people are saying
Find locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.