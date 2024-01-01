Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34" UltraWide Curved IPS Gaming Monitor

34" UltraWide Curved IPS Gaming Monitor

34GL750-B

34" UltraWide Curved IPS Gaming Monitor

D01_MNT-34GL750-01-1-UltraGear-D

Geared Up for Victory1

Geared Up for Victory

LG UltraGear™ is the powerful gaming display gear with high performance features to take your gaming to the next level.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA

34GL750 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, minimizing screen tearing and stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.

G-SYNC® Compatible monitor minimizes screen tearing and stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.

AMD FreeSync™

AMD FreeSync™

LG Monitors with AMD FreeSync™* technology reduce the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Gaming enthusiasts can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.

*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.

Game On with HDR10

Game On with HDR10

To better realise the vision of content creators, this monitor is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), supporting more detail in the brightest and darkest parts of an image when viewing HDR content.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.

IPS with sRGB 99%

IPS with sRGB 99%

Monitors supporting sRGB offer rich and profound colour reproduction, giving you accurate colour when playing games, viewing photos and visiting websites.

Large, Immersive Screen

34” 21:9 UltraWide Display

Large, Immersive Screen

The UltraWide Full HD display has an image resolution of 2560 x 1080* providing astonishing picture quality. Details are rich, gradations are smooth, giving you an outstanding picture on your LG Monitor.

*21:9 Full Screen or 2560 x1080 resolution requires compatible content, device, interface or graphic card for full effect.

Keep Up with the Action

144Hz Refresh Rate

Keep Up with the Action

With Motion Blur Reduction Mode and a refresh rate of 144Hz, games played on the 34GL750-B are noticeably smooth and clear, providing gamers with an immersive gaming experience.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction Mode causes lowered brightness. It cannot be used simultaneously with AMD FreeSync™ or Dynamic Action Sync.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
Crosshair Feature

Crosshair Feature

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

Ergonomic Design

Ergonomic Design

The monitor's adjustable stand allows you to tilt, raise and lower the monitor, making it easier to find your preferred viewing position.

Key Feature

  • 34” Full HD Curved IPS Display
  • NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible
  • 144Hz Refresh Rate for smooth gameplay
  • High dynamic range picture with HDR10
  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction Mode
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.312 x 0.310

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    86.704

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    987 x 525 x 211

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    819.9 x 565.3 x 279.7(↑) 819.9 x 445.3 x 279.7(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    819.9 x 364.5 x 87

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.3

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.1

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2019

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    58W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    52W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

