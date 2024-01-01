Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34GN850-B

34” UltraGear® Curved WQHD Monitor with Nano IPS

34GN850-B

gaming Monitor

Be the Game Changer

LG UltraGear™ is the powerful gaming display gear with high performance features to take your gaming to the next level.

1ms Response Time

With a response time that is 1ms, blurring and ghosting are dramatically reduced to make the in-game action smoother and gamers reaction more precise.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Feel Actual Combat with True Colors

Nano IPS with High Dynamic Range (HDR)

Supporting DCI-P3 98% and VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, this LG UltraGear® gaming monitor allows you to experience dramatic visual immersion when viewing HDR content. Enjoy vivid battlefield scenes, even from wide viewing angles.

Overclock 160Hz

Games played on the 34GN850-B are noticeably smoother and clearer when compared to game play on other monitors with refresh rates of 60Hz or 75Hz.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

G-SYNC® Compatible

This monitor supports NVIDIA G-Sync®, an advanced display technology that synchronises refresh rates to the GPU inside GeForce GTX-powered PCs, eliminating screen tearing and minimising stutter and input lag for a smoother, faster gaming experience.

*G-Sync® features only available when connected to Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible NVIDIA graphics card.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

AMD Radeon FreeSync™

AMD Radeon FreeSync™ technology* reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Thanks to FreeSync™, gaming enthusiasts can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.

*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card. Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Stylish Design

Immersive Gaming Experience

The narrow bezel design offers an immersive visual experience, without distracting from the impressive image. This monitor’s adjustable stand allows you to tilt, raise and lower the monitor - making it easier to find your preferred viewing position.
Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair Feature

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

Key Feature

  • 34" UltraWide® QHD Nano IPS Display
  • NVIDIA G-Sync® Compatible
  • 160Hz Refresh Rate (overclock) for smooth gameplay
  • 1ms Response Time GTG
  • High dynamic range picture VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Curvature

    1900R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160 (O/C)

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2325 x 0.2325

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    1900R

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160 (O/C)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    86.7

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • OverClocking

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    979 x 521 x 245

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    819.2 x 574.1 x 312.2(↑) 819.2 x 464.1 x 312.2(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    819.2 x 361.6 x 104.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.6

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.5

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2020

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    80W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    72W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

