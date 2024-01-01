We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34” UltraGear® Curved WQHD Monitor with Nano IPS
*G-Sync® features only available when connected to Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible NVIDIA graphics card.
Key Feature
-
34" UltraWide® QHD Nano IPS Display
-
NVIDIA G-Sync® Compatible
-
160Hz Refresh Rate (overclock) for smooth gameplay
-
1ms Response Time GTG
-
High dynamic range picture VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Curvature
1900R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160 (O/C)
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
1900R
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160 (O/C)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
86.7
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
OverClocking
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
979 x 521 x 245
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
819.2 x 574.1 x 312.2(↑) 819.2 x 464.1 x 312.2(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
819.2 x 361.6 x 104.4
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.5
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2020
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
80W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
72W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
