Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
34" UltraGear™ OLED all-new 800R curved gaming monitor | 21:9 Ultra-WQHD 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

34" UltraGear™ OLED all-new 800R curved gaming monitor | 21:9 Ultra-WQHD 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

34GS95QE-B

34" UltraGear™ OLED all-new 800R curved gaming monitor | 21:9 Ultra-WQHD 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400

(0)
front view

UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor.

Born to game

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Be the core of your play

Here comes the all-new 800R curved monitor, which unfolds right around you and fills your world.

Display

34" Ultra-WQHD Curved OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
Anti-glare & Low reflection

Speed

240Hz refresh rate
0.03ms (GtG) response time
240Hz from DisplayPort & HDMI

Technology

VESA ClearMR
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSyncPremium Pro

Top view of 800r curvature body.

The instinctual curve

Experience the curve that awakens gaming instincts as you delve into the distance to the screen and embrace the natural sight of the human eye.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

As you sit at your desk, it becomes the focal point of the screen, delivering the original graphics with consistent brightness and vibrancy without any distortion. Be at the core of the 800R curve and explore the entirety of the gaming universe.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The assumption of viewing may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.

34" 21:9 Ultra-WQHD

Explore the panoramic gamescape

Its 34-inch 21:9 Ultra-WQHD display gives you a 34% wider view than a standard 16:9 screen. Experience overwhelming immersion into the new gamescape for the first time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The brighter OLED**

Brilliance to
magnificent play

The brilliant OLED display takes colours to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275 nits*** and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.

Bright OLED panel.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.
***Brightness: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).

Micro Lens Array+

The evolution of OLED

Our UltraGear™ OLED featured Micro Lens Array+ technology, presents 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to MLA.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

The explosion of colours

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 makes every scene, whether bright or dark, come to life with its realistic details with a 1.5M** contrast ratio and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
** 1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

    Quick setups for brighter OLED

    [Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

      Quick setups for brighter OLED

      [Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

        GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
        GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
        GUI setting image of Brightness.
        GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
        GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
        GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
        GUI setting image of Brightness.
        GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
        GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.

        Quick setups for brighter OLED

        [Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

        GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.

        Quick setups for brighter OLED

        [Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

          GUI setting image of Brightness.

          Quick setups for brighter OLED

          [Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

            GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.

            Quick setups for brighter OLED

            [Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

              *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
              *Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.
              *The display burn-in may occur in brighter mode.

              OLED display with 240Hz

              Lightening speed motion

              LG’s new UltraGear™ monitor delivers the ultra-fast speed of 240Hz refresh rate to see the next frame quickly and makes the image appear smoothly. The gamers can respond rapidly, catch opponents, and aim at targets easily.

              OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG).

              *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

              Extremely fast
              0.03ms (GtG) response time

              With 0.03ms (GtG) response time, less reverse ghosting, and helping objects render clearly, enjoy the game with smooth movement and surreal visual fluidity.

              *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

              Gamer-centric design

              All new design in your style

              Unveiling UltraGear's new identity in Unity Hexagonal Design. Unfold your own game room with a streamlined, unique design. Its clutter-free L stand occupies minimal desk space, allowing you to minimize dead space.

              New unity-hexagonal-design with L stand.

              Product image of back light on.

              Product image of side.

              Swivel adjustable icon.

              Swivel

              Tilt adjustable icon.

              Tilt

              Height adjustable icon.

              Height

              4-side virtually borderless design icon.

              Borderless design

              *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

              VESA certified AdaptiveSync

              Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.

              NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

              This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

              AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

              With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

              *Images dramatised for illustrative purposes. Comparison of Mode 'OFF'(left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro. Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

              Anti-glare & Low reflection

              Show only your game

              Anti-glare & Low reflection technology can provide the viewing experience by reducing screen distraction even in the surrounding lighting environment.

              *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

              Gamers enjoy a 240 refresh rate game supported by DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1.


              DP 1.4 and HDMI 2.1

              Amplify gaming output with an OLED display

              This monitor is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from DP and HDMI so that gamers can fully enjoy Ultra-WQHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI ports.

              *It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
              *The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.

              PBP & PIP

              Play games and do more

              This monitor supports up to 2 PBP and PIP, allowing you to see the content coming from 2 inputs on one screen. It means you can run multiple games or tasks on one monitor at the same time.

              The divided screen each from laptop and PC.

              *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
              *PBP: Picture By Picture / PIP: Picture In Picture.
              *The actual performance will vary from the PC and running programs.

              The 4-pole headphone cord is connected to the monitor.
              4-pole headphone out

              Plugin for immersive sound effect

              Easily connect your headset with 4-pole headphones out and enjoy gaming while having a voice chat. Also, you can experience the immersive sound by DTS Headphone:X, offering a virtual 3D audio experience.

              *Headsets are NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.

              How to Protect your OLED

              You can prevent occurring afterimages or display burn-in by turning on the 'OLED Screen Move', which moves the screen slightly at regular intervals, 'Screen Saver' and 'Image Cleaning'.

              *This feature is only available as a 4-way joy stick included in the package.

              Dynamic Action Sync

              Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

              Black Stabiliser

              Black Stabiliser helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

              Crosshair

              The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

              FPS Counter

              The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

              *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
              *The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
              *FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
              *FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

              UltraGear™ gaming monitor.
              LG Calibration Studio

              Accurate colours updated

              By utilizing the hardware calibration of LG Calibration Studio, you can experience advanced colour quality with extensive colour spectrum and consistency.

              *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
              *The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

              Key Feature

              • 34" Ultra-WQHD (3440 x 1440) 21:9 800R Curved OLED
              • OLED with 240Hz refresh rate
              • 0.03ms (GtG) response time
              • DisplayHDR True Black 400 / 1.5M:1 contrast ratio
              • Unity Hexagonal Design
              • VESA certified AdaptiveSync / NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro / VESA ClearMR
              Print

              All Spec

              INFO

              • Product name

                UltraGear

              • Year

                Y24

              DISPLAY

              • Size [Inch]

                33.9

              • Size [cm]

                86.2

              • Resolution

                3440 x 1440

              • Panel Type

                OLED

              • Aspect Ratio

                21:9

              • Pixel Pitch [mm]

                0.231 × 0.231mm

              • PPI (Pixel Per Inch)

                110

              • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

                250cd/㎡

              • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

                275cd/m²

              • Colour Gamut (Min.)

                DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

              • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

                DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

              • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

                1.07B

              • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

                1200000:1

              • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

                1500000:1

              • Response Time

                0.03ms (GtG)

              • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

                240

              • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

                178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

              • Curvature

                800R

              FEATURES

              • HDR 10

                YES

              • VESA DisplayHDR™

                DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

              • HDR Effect

                YES

              • Colour Calibrated in Factory

                YES

              • HW Calibration

                HW Calibration Ready

              • Reader Mode

                YES

              • Colour Weakness

                YES

              • NVIDIA G-Sync™

                G-SYNC Compatible

              • AMD FreeSync™

                FreeSync Premium Pro

              • VRR

                YES

              • VESA Adaptive Sync

                YES

              • VESA ClearMR

                13000

              • Black Stabilizer

                YES

              • Dynamic Action Sync

                YES

              • Crosshair

                YES

              • FPS Counter

                YES

              • User Defined Key

                YES

              • Auto Input Switch

                YES

              • RGB LED Lighting

                Unity Hexagon Lighting

              • PBP

                2PBP

              • PIP

                YES

              • Smart Energy Saving

                YES

              • Live Colour Low Blue Light

                YES

              SW APPLICATION

              • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

                YES

              • Dual Controller

                YES

              • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

                YES

              CONNECTIVITY

              • HDMI

                YES(2ea)

              • HDMI Version

                HDMI 2.1

              • HDMI (HDCP Version)

                2.3

              • DisplayPort

                YES(1ea)

              • DP Version

                1.4 (DSC)

              • DP (HDCP Version)

                2.3

              • USB Upstream Port

                YES(1ea/ver3.0)

              • USB Downstream Port

                YES(2ea/ver3.0)

              • Headphone Out

                4-Pole(Sound+Mic)

              SOUND

              • DTS Headphone:X

                Yes

              POWER

              • Type

                External Power(Adapter)

              • AC Input

                100~240V (50/60Hz)

              • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

                48W

              • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

                31W

              • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)

                49.5W

              • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

                Less than 0.5W

              • Power Consumption (DC Off)

                Less than 0.3W

              MECHANICAL

              • Display Position Adjustments

                Tilt/Height/Swivel

              • Wall Mountable [mm]

                100 x 100mm

              DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

              • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

                784.1 x 585.9 x 278.7mm(UP) / 784.1 x 465.9 x 278.7mm(Down)

              • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

                784.1 x 358.3 x 167.1mm

              • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

                927 x 295 x 550mm

              • Weight with Stand [kg]

                9.3kg

              • Weight without Stand [kg]

                5.9kg

              • Weight in Shipping [kg]

                14.0kg

              ACCESSORY

              • HDMI

                Yes (ver 2.1)

              • Display Port

                Yes

              • USB A to B

                YES

              What people are saying

              Find locally

              Find a retailer.