Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
38” Class Curved UltraWide QHD+ Gaming Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

38” Class Curved UltraWide QHD+ Gaming Monitor

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

38GL950G-B

38” Class Curved UltraWide QHD+ Gaming Monitor

(0)

Geared Up for Victory

LG UltraGear™ is the powerful gaming display gear with high performance features to take your gaming to the next level.

Versatile Gaming Monitor

Designed for gamers who enjoy a wide variety of genres, this all-round monitor provides essential gaming features for both casual and hardcore gamers.

Nano IPS with
DCI-P3 98%

The 38GL950G-B supports a DCI-P3 98% colour space that offers rich colour reproduction giving you accurate colour when playing games, viewing photos and visiting websites.

On the Fast Track to Gaming Supremacy

1ms Response Time (GTG) helps increase precision and accuracy, allowing gamers to play at a higher level. With a response time that is 1ms, blurring and ghosting are dramatically reduced to make the in-game action smoother and gamers reaction more precise.

*IPS 1ms is available if refresh rate is above 144Hz

G-Sync® Certified by NVIDIA

NVIDIA G-Sync® technology synchronises refresh rates to the GPU inside GeForce GTX-powered PCs, helping to minimise screen tearing and stuttering for a smooth and fluid gaming experience.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.

144Hz Refresh Rate (175Hz Overclock)

Fluid Gaming Motion

Games played on this monitor are noticeably smoother and clearer when compared to game play on monitors with refresh rates of 60Hz or 75Hz. Combine the QHD+ clarity with smooth action and gamers will fall in love with the immersive gaming experience.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.

Game On with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

The 38GL950G-B supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling realistic visual immersion with accurate colour and a broader contrast ratio. Gamers will feel like they are at the heart of the action.

38" UltraWide QHD+ Curved Monitor

Large, Immersive Screen

The 21:9 Curved UltraWide QHD+ display has an image resolution of 3840 x 1600* providing sharper picture quality. Players will revel in the outstanding clarity which will help take their gaming experience to the next level.

*21:9 ratio image or 3840 x 1600 resolution requires compatible content, device, interface or graphic card for full effect.

RGB Sphere Lighting 2.0

Personalised Lighting Effects

Add new excitement to your gaming space with the striking effects of Sphere Lighting 2.0. Gamers can customise their gaming environment with an array of different lighting colours and modes to that can sync up with the sounds and visuals of the game they're playing.

Sound Sync Mode

Sphere Lighting 2.0 draws you deeper into the game with bias lighting that enhances the experience while reducing eye strain. With the Sound Sync mode, the UltraGear™ lights up according to the dynamic sounds in the game.

*Image dramatised for illustrative effect. Actual lighting effects may vary due to game contents.

Video Sync Mode

The Video Sync mode in RGB Sphere Lighting 2.0 lights up according to the colours appearing on the monitor, allowing you to be fully immersed in the game.

*Image dramatised for illustrative effect. Actual lighting effects may vary due to game contents.

Stylish and Ergonomic Design

Complete Your Battlestation

With an ultra-narrow bezel on 3 sides, gamers can enjoy the immersive experience with minimal distraction from the dazzlingly impressive and lifelike image. Screen tilt, height and pivot adjustments can also allow for a more comfortable gaming experience.

Key Feature

  • 38” Class Nano IPS Curved Display
  • NVIDIA G-Sync™ to help minimise in-game lag
  • 144Hz Refresh Rate for smooth gameplay (175Hz Overclock)
  • High dynamic range picture with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • 1ms Response Time GTG
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    37.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 1600

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Curvature

    2300R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    175 (O/C)

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    37.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 1600

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2291 x 0.2291

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    2300R

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    175 (O/C)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    95.2

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Variable Backlight Maxx Audio H/P, Lighting Application Lighting Option, Lighting Mode

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • OverClocking

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Sphere Lighting

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1058 x 237 x 555

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    896.4 x 551.2 x 286.8(↑) 896.4 x 441.2 x 286.8(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    896.4 x 394.4 x 111.3

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    14.9

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    10

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    7.6

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2019

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    154W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    85W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Mouse Holder

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.