Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27” UHD 4K IPS Monitor with HDR

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

27” UHD 4K IPS Monitor with HDR

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

27UL850-W

27” UHD 4K IPS Monitor with HDR

(0)

LG UHD 4K Monitor with HDR

To better realise the vision of content creators, this UHD 4K monitor is compatible with industry-standard HDR (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that exceed the capabilities of SDR monitors.

*Images simulated.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 , enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.

HDR Effect

The HDR Effect helps transform non-HDR content into high quality video that looks like HDR through its picture quality algorithm.

sRGB Over 99%

The sRGB is a standard colour space generally used in digital cameras, printers and the web design. Monitors supporting sRGB offer rich colour reproduction, giving you accurate colour viewing when browsing photos or websites.

Built-In Speakers with Stereo Sound

Enjoy games with stereo sound. With the built-in 5 watt stereo speakers, there is no need for extra speakers.

USB Type-C™

Display UHD video, transfer data and charge a laptop or mobile device*, all at the same time using a single cable with USB-C™.

*Charge a compatible device up to 60W, USB3.1 C-C and C-A cables provided.

Hardware Calibration Compatible

Providing excellent fine-tuning capabilities for professionals, this model is designed to work with compatible calibration devices* that ensure precise adjustments of colour, brightness and more.

*Calibrator sold separately.

AMD Radeon FreeSync™

This LG monitor features AMD Radeon FreeSync™* technology that helps reduce the tearing and stuttering that have plagued gaming enthusiasts for years.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

LG Game Mode

Optimise your screen for gaming with the LG Game Mode function. There are 3 gamer pre-set modes, so you can choose the best mode for your game play.

LG Game Mode

Optimise your screen for gaming with the LG Game Mode function. There are 3 gamer pre-set modes, so you can choose the best mode for your game play.

LG Game Mode

Optimise your screen for gaming with the LG Game Mode function. There are 3 gamer pre-set modes, so you can choose the best mode for your game play.

OnScreen Control

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customise your display options with a few simple clicks.
-
Ergonomic Stand

Pivot, Tilt & Height Adjustment

The monitor's adjustable stand allows you to tilt, raise and lower the monitor, making it easier to find your preferred viewing position. The monitor also pivots 90 degrees allowing you to view documents, videos and images in either horizontal or vertical position.

Key Feature

  • 27” UHD 4K IPS Display with sRGB over 99% for premium picture quality
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 for enhanced contrast
  • AMD FreeSync™ Technology for smooth gameplay
  • OnScreen Control for easy screen configuration
  • Charge a laptop or mobile device with USB Type-C™
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    60W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    690 x 492 x 210

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.1 x 559.5 x 234.2(↑) 613.1 x 449.5 x 234.2(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.1 x 364.4 x 44.6

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.1

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.8

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    2019

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    130W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    25.2W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.