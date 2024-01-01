Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
34" UltraWide Curved WQHD IPS Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

34" UltraWide Curved WQHD IPS Monitor

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

34UC99-W

34" UltraWide Curved WQHD IPS Monitor

(0)
34UC99-W

34 Inch Curved UltraWide® Display

3440x1440 QHD Screen Real Estate

The 21:9 UltraWide™ Curved QHD display has an image resolution of 3440 x 1440* providing sharper picture quality. Its pixel density is 1.8 times larger than an UltraWide™ Full HD 21:9 monitor. It provides an efficient environment for using Microsoft Office® programs.

USB Type-C™

USB Type-C™

With USB Type C™ you can display UHD video, transfer data and charge** a laptop or mobile device, all at the same time using a single cable with USB-C™.

USB 3.0 Quick Charge

USB 3.0 Quick Charge

Once enabled USB 3.0 Quick Charge allows USB 3.0 fast charge devices to access up to 2.1A at 5V. Save time when you power up the battery of a connected device using USB 3.0 Quick Charge.

Screen Split 2.0

Screen Split 2.0

The 4-Screen Split feature*** conveniently divides your screen from 2 to 4 customisable subscreens of your preferred size, without any overlapping of windows. Compatible with Mac®, it provides 8 different screen ratios by a single click, making it simple and increasing your productivity.

38UC99-W FreeSync

AMD FreeSync™ and 21:9 UltraWide™

The LG 21:9 UltraWide™ monitors with AMD FreeSync™ technology reduces the tearing and stuttering that have plagued gaming enthusiasts for years.
Advanced Gaming Features

Black Stabiliser Mode enhances visibility

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas giving you better visibility in dark scenes.
Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Key Feature

  • 34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Curved WQHD IPS Display
  • USB Type-C™ & USB 3.0 Quick Charge
  • Black Stabiliser
  • AMD FreeSync™
  • On-Screen Control with Screen Split
Print

All Spec

PANEL -

  • Screen Size

    34" (87cm) Curved (1900R)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2325 x 0.2325

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Brightness

    300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (High)

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178° x 178° (CR≥10)

  • Colour Depth

    10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B

CONNECTIVITY -

  • Input (Rear) - Digital

    HDMI x 2 (ver2.0) Display Port (ver1.2) USB Type-C

  • Analogue Speaker

    MaxxAudio / 7W x 2EA

  • Output (Rear) - Audio

    Headphone Out

  • USB Down-stream

    USB3.0 (2 each) * included Quick Charge for port 1

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C - 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    Less than 80 %

ACCESSORIES -

  • Included

    Power Cable, HDMI, DP, USB Type-C to C
    Gender (USB Type-A to C)

  • Warranty

    3 Years (Parts & Labour)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -

  • Set (with stand) Dimension (W x D x H)

    818mm x 259mm x 483mm (Height Down)

  • Set (without stand) Dimension (W x D x H)

    818mm x 259mm x 593mm (Height Up)

  • Set (with stand) Weight

    8.4kg

  • Set (without stand) Weight

    6.4kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x D x H)

    982mm x 212mm x 508mm

  • Packed Weight

    12.0kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    100mm x 100mm

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)-

  • Comparative Energy Consumption

    215 kWh / year

  • Star Rating

    2 ½ (Stars)

  • Active Standby

    0.69W

  • Safety

    CB Scheme,

  • ErP/US EPA

    Yes / No

  • EMC

    RCM, Class (B)

SPECIAL FEATURES -

  • Additional

    Black Stabiliser, DAS Mode, Game Mode, Six Axis Control, Super Resolution+, 4 screen split, FreeSync™, MaxxAudio FreeSync™

  • Stand

    Tilt -5º (Front) - 15º (Rear)

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100 - 240V, (50/60Hz)

  • Output (USB Type-C PD)

    60W

  • Power Consumption

    48W (EPA), 70W (typ)

  • Typical / Smart Energy Saving on

    1.2W

  • Power Off

    0.3W

  • Power Type

    AC Adapter

SOUND -

  • Speaker

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.