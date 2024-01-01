Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
34” UltraWide Full HD IPS Monitor with HDR10

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

34” UltraWide Full HD IPS Monitor with HDR10

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

34WL500-B

34” UltraWide Full HD IPS Monitor with HDR10

(0)

Walk into The New World of HDR<br>1

Walk into The New World of HDR

This monitor supports HDR10 and can allow you to enjoy HDR-coded games on the latest consoles and HDR video content from major streaming VOD services.

*Subject to the availability of HDR content on compatible platforms.

UltraWide™ Full HD Display

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

The 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space compared to Full HD resolution display. Enjoy your Webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees, thanks to the screen.

Image of 33% wider screen space of 21:9 UltraWide Full HD compared to 16:9 Full HD display with an ongoing Webinar on the screen.

Image of 33% wider screen space of 21:9 UltraWide Full HD compared to 16:9 Full HD display with an ongoing online class on the screen.

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favorite online classroom.
Image of displaying datasheets and slides side by side on the screen of 21:9 UltraWide Full HD, while 16:9 Full HD screen does not allow it due to insufficient space.

Stop Alt-Tabbing and Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.
HDR 10

HDR 10

To better realise the vision of content creators, this monitor is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), supporting more detail in the brightest and darkest parts of an image when viewing HDR content.
HDR Effect

HDR Effect

The HDR Effect helps transform non-HDR content into HDR video that looks like HDR through its picture quality algorithm.

*Images simulated.

More Space for Multi-Tasking

21:9 Full HD Display

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The 21:9 UltraWide Full HD display with a resolution of 2560x1080 offers more screen space compared to 16:9 Full HD resolution displays. The extra room allows you to keep multiple windows open and reduce the need to flip back and forth between them.

OnScreen Control

OnScreen Control

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customise your display options with a few simple clicks.

AMD Radeon FreeSync™

This LG monitor features AMD Radeon FreeSync™* technology that helps reduce the tearing and stuttering that have plagued gaming enthusiasts for years.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.

Customised Modes for Any Game1

Customised Modes for Any Game

Gamers can choose from Gamer, FPS or RTS modes. Settings can be customised and optimised for any type of game.

Customised Modes for Any Game1

Customised Modes for Any Game

Gamers can choose from Gamer, FPS or RTS modes. Settings can be customised and optimised for any type of game.

Customised Modes for Any Game1

Customised Modes for Any Game

Gamers can choose from Gamer, FPS or RTS modes. Settings can be customised and optimised for any type of game.

Versatile Elegance
Edge-Arc Design Stand

Versatile Elegance

The curved lines of the ArcLine stand draw your eye to your screen. By combining smooth styling and solid construction, the ArcLine Stand adds a stylish feature to your environment.

Key Feature

  • 34” UltraWide IPS display for an immersive viewing experience
  • Full HD resolution with sRGB 99%
  • High dynamic range picture with HDR10
  • OnScreen Control for easy screen configuration
  • AMD FreeSync™ for smooth gameplay
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.312 x 0.310

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    86.6

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    940 x 235 x 490

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    825.6 x 487.4 x 208.8

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    825.6 x 369.8 x 51.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.6

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.9

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.9

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2019

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    28W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    38W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.