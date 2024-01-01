Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
34” UltraWide Full HD IPS Monitor with HDR10

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

34” UltraWide Full HD IPS Monitor with HDR10

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

34WL50S-B

34” UltraWide Full HD IPS Monitor with HDR10

(0)

More Space for Multi-Tasking

21:9 UltraWide Full HD Display

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The 21:9 UltraWide Full HD display with a resolution of 2560x1080 offers more screen space compared to 16:9 Full HD resolution displays. The extra room allows you to keep multiple windows open and reduce the need to flip back and forth between them.

Image of 33% wider screen space of 21:9 UltraWide Full HD compared to 16:9 Full HD display with an ongoing Webinar on the screen.

UltraWide® Full HD Display

Upgrade Your Home Office Equipment

The 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD display with a resolution of 2560x1080 offers more screen space compared to 16:9 Full HD resolution displays. Enjoy webinars where you can fit more on the screen and view attendees more

Stop Alt-Tabbing and Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Stop Alt-Tabbing and Start Viewing Side-by-Side

UltraWide® Monitors allow you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.

Detailed Contrast

HDR 10

To better realise the vision of content creators, this monitor is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), supporting more detail in the brightest and darkest parts of an image when viewing HDR content.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

True Colours and Wider View

IPS with sRGB 99%

sRGB is a standard colour space generally used in digital cameras, printers and the web design. Monitors supporting sRGB offer a rich, profound colour reproduction giving you accurate colour viewing when browsing photos or websites.

Immersive Experience

Built-In Speakers with Stereo Sound

Enjoy video and gaming content with stereo sound. With the built-in 5 Watt stereo speakers, there is no need for extra speakers.

OnScreen Control

OnScreen Control

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customise your display options with a few simple clicks.

Clearer, Smoother Image

AMD Radeon FreeSync™

LG Monitors with AMD Radeon FreeSync™ * technology enjoy reduced tearing and stuttering that occurs between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Thanks to FreeSync™, gaming enthusiast can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.

*AMD Freesync™ is only available when it is connected to Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Better Aim

Crosshair Feature

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

Versatile Elegance
Edge-Arc Design

Versatile Elegance

The curved lines of the ArcLine stand draw your eye to your screen. By combining smooth styling and solid construction, the ArcLine Stand adds a stylish feature to your environment.

Key Feature

  • 34” Full HD IPS Display with HDR10
  • sRGB 99% for premium colour reproduction
  • AMD Radeon FreeSync™ Technology for smooth gameplay
  • OnScreen Control and Dual Control for easy screen configuration
  • Speakers with MaxxAudio® for an immersive experience
Print

All Spec

PANEL -

  • Screen Size

    34" (86.6cm)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Brightness

    300cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1 (Native)

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178° x 178°

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRGB 99%

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti Glare, 3H

CONNECTIVITY -

  • Input (Rear)

    HDMI x 2 (ver2.0)

  • Audio

    Headphone Out
    Speaker 10W (5W+5W)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C - 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    Less than 80%

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -

  • With stand (WxDxH)

    825.6 x 487.4 x 208.8 mm

  • Without stand (WxDxH)

    825.6 x 369.8 x 51.2 mm

  • Carton (WxDxH)

    940 x 235 x 490 mm

  • With stand Weight (kg)

    6.9kg

  • Without stand Weight (kg)

    5.9kg

  • Packed Weight (kg)

    10.6kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    100mm x 100mm

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)-

  • Comparative Energy Consumption

    130 kWh/year

  • Star Rating

    4.5 (Stars)

  • Safety

    CB Scheme, RCM

  • EMC

    RCM, Class (B)

SPECIAL FEATURES -

  • Additional

    HDR10, HDR Effect, Reader Mode, Super Resolution+, Crosshair
    AMD FreeSync™, Black Stabiliser, Dynamic Action Sync
    Dual Controller, OnScreen Control, Maxx Audio

  • Stand

    Tilt

ACCESSORIES -

  • HDMI cable

    Yes

POWER -

  • Power Supply

    100 ~ 240 V, (50/60 Hz)

  • Power Consumption

    42W (typ) 48W (Max) 28W (Energy Star)

  • Sleep Mode

    0.5W

  • Off Mode

    0.3W

  • Power Type

    AC Adapter

SOUND -

  • Speaker

    Yes

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty

    3 Years (Parts & Labour)

What people are saying