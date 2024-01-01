Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
34” UltraWide QHD Curved Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

34” UltraWide QHD Curved Monitor

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

34WL75C-B

34” UltraWide QHD Curved Monitor

(0)

The Quality That You Need<br>1

The Quality That You Need

More Space for Multi-Tasking<br>1

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide screen of the 34WL75C provides users with an impressive amount of screen real estate. Large amounts of footage can be concurrently monitored, lots of effects can be displayed at once and an efficient digital workspace can be created for video editing.
HDR10 1

HDR10

To better realise the vision of content creators, this monitor is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), supporting more detail in the brightest and darkest parts of an image when viewing HDR content.

*Images simulated.

IPS with sRGB 99%<br>1

IPS with sRGB 99%

Monitors supporting sRGB offer a rich, profound colour reproduction giving you accurate colour viewing when browsing photos or websites.
Dynamic Action Sync<br>1

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Ergonomic Design<br>1

Ergonomic Design

The monitor's adjustable stand allows you to tilt, raise and lower the monitor, making it easier to find your preferred viewing position.

Key Feature

  • 34” UltraWide curved display for an immersive viewing experience
  • QHD resolution with sRGB 99%
  • High dynamic range picture with HDR10
  • OnScreen Control for easy screen configuration
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvature

    1900R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2325 x 0.2325

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    1900R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    86.72

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    986 x 525 x 211

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    814 x 569.5 x 250.8(↑) 814 x 459.5 x 250.8(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    814 x 359.1 x 92.9

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.9

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.3

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2019

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    60W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.