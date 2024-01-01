Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34" UltraWide® Full HD IPS Monitor with HDR

LG UltraWide™ Monitor

Screen Space : 2560x1080 / UltraWide™ Full HD Color : IPS / sRGB 99% HDR : VESA CERTIFIED / DisplayHDR™ 400

See More Create Better

UltraWide® Full HD Display

Upgrade Your Home Office Equipment

The 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD display with a resolution of 2560x1080 offers more screen space compared to 16:9 Full HD resolution displays. Enjoy webinars where you can fit more on the screen and view more attendees.

Upgrade Your Home Office Equipment

Image of 33% wider screen space of 21:9 UltraWide Full HD compared to 16:9 Full HD display with an ongoing online class on the screen.

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favorite online classroom.
Image of displaying datasheets and slides side by side on the screen of 21:9 UltraWide Full HD, while 16:9 Full HD screen does not allow it due to insufficient space.

Stop Alt-Tabbing and Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.

SDR VS. HDR

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.) : True Colors and Wider View

IPS with sRGB 99%

sRGB is a standard colour space generally used in digital cameras, printers and the web design. Monitors supporting sRGB offer a rich, profound colour reproduction giving you accurate colour viewing when browsing photos or websites.

MaxxAudio® : Immersive Experience

MaxxAudio®

Built-In Speakers with Stereo Sound

Enjoy video and gaming content with stereo sound. With the built-in 7 watt stereo speakers, there is no need for extra speakers.

OnScreen Control

OnScreen Control

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customise your display options with a few simple clicks.

AMD FreeSync : Screen Tearing, and Stuttering

AMD Radeon FreeSync™

LG Monitors with AMD Radeon FreeSync™ * technology enjoy reduced tearing and stuttering that occurs between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Thanks to FreeSync™, gaming enthusiast can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.

*AMD Freesync™ is only available when it is connected to Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Dynamic Action Sync : Conventional VS. DAS

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabilizer : OFF VS. ON

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Better Aim

Crosshair Feature

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.
Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The monitor's adjustable One Click Stand allows you to tilt, raise and lower the monitor, making it easier to find your preferred viewing position.

Ergonomic Design : Virtually Borderless Design / One Click Stand / Tilt / Height

Key Feature

  • 34” Full HD IPS Display with VESA Display HDR™ 400
  • sRGB 99% for premium colour reproduction
  • AMD Radeon FreeSync™ Technology for smooth gameplay
  • OnScreen Control and Dual Control for easy screen configuration
  • Speakers with MaxxAudio® for an immersive experience
