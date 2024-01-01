We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor
LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness : 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut : sRGB 99%.
See More, Do More
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
USB Type-C™, RJ45
Productivity Hub with Easy Connectivity
Your monitor can be a productivity hub by providing RJ45(LAN port) for wired Ethernet and USB Type-C™ which allow up to 90W power delivery, data transferring as well as connection to devices with only a single cable.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*Cables for USB Type-C, HDMI, DP are included.
See All Ports
Power Delivery Up to 90W
With USB Type-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop(Up to 90W) simultaneously.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Enhance Your Gaming Experience
-
Non DAS
-
DAS
Dynamic Action Sync
*The conventional illustrates the case of other model from LG that doesn't support Dynamic Action Sync(DAS)feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Off
-
On
Black Stabiliser®
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Reader Mode
Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Easy and Comfortable
Key Feature
-
34-inch 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD(3440x1440) IPS Display
-
sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10
-
USB Type-C™, LAN (RJ45) port
-
OnScreen Control
-
MaxxAudio® (7Wx2)
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34.14
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Curvature
3800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34.14
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
3800R
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
86.705
CONNECTIVITY
-
Built-in KVM
YES
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0, 2ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440 @ 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Others (Features)
Built-in KVM
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
7W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
969.0 x 498 x 171
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7 x 569.7 x 260.0(↑) 816.7 x 459.7 x 260.0(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.1
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.7
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2022
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
150W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
60W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Built-in Power
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
Cable Holder
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
What people are saying
Find locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.