38WK95C

38WK95C-W

38WK95C

The Cuved UltraWide™ Monitor

Walk into The New World of HDR

HDR is now the industry agenda for high-quality picture in display devices. The HDR 10 supported monitor can display HDR-coded games with the latest consoles and HDR videos from major streaming VOD services.
HDR 10

Detailed Contrast

HDR-compatible monitors display brighter whites and blacker blacks compared to conventional displays. HDR renders dark and bright areas of an image with many more details, which were indiscernible under the old standards.
HDR Effect

HDR Effect to SDR
Content

HDR Effect feature uses a picture quality algorithm to convert non-HDR content into high quality video on par with vivid HDR visuals.
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wider View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wider viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum.

UltraWide™ QHD+ Display

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ QHD+(3840x1600) resolution is equivalent to three times that of a 16:9 Full HD (1920x1080) space than a 34-inch 21:9 QHD real estate, making it ideal for viewing and processing more information.

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Immersive Visual Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and Rich Bass for an immersive visual and Audio experience and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

With USB Type-C™, which offers good compatibility with Laptop and MacBook. Display Connection simultaneously transfers data and charges a laptop or a mobile device, up to 60W over a single cable.

OnScreen Control

Easy Set-up

OnScreen Control gives quick, easy access to a host of important monitor settings.

* Software download required to enable OnScreen Control. For download details, visit LG.com.
* Modifications or updates of the OnScreen Control Software are not notified in advance.

Edge-Arc Design Stand

Versatile Elegance

The curved base enhances stability for dependable performance. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and angle of the monitor for a more comfortable viewing experience.

Key Feature

  • HDR 10
  • 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
  • IPS Display
  • Rich Bass
  • USB Type-C™
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    37.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 1600

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvature

    2300R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    37.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 1600

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2291 x 0.2291

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    2300R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    95.29

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 1600 at 75Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    60W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

  • Rich Bass

    YES

  • Speaker

    10W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1058 x 545 x 212

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    897.2 x 596.3 x 234.9(↑) 897.2 x 496.3 x 234.9(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    897.2 x 394.0 x 91.5

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13.2

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    7.7

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2018

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    180W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 1.2W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    70W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

