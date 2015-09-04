Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser UST Projector

LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser UST Projector

HU715QW

LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser UST Projector

Front view

Ultra Short Throw Projector – Up to 100 inch Screen

Set up your home theater anywhere around the house with the LG Ultra Short Throw Laser 4K CineBeam Projector.

*Depending on installation environment, cables may be visible.

Display

  • Ultra Short Throw
  • 4K UHD (3840x2160)
  • 2,500 ANSI Lumens

Imaging Technology

  • Brightness Optimizer Ⅱ
  • Auto Brightness
  • Adaptive Contrast

Usability

  • webOS
  • Apple AirPlay 2® & HomeKit®
  • Built-in 20W+20W Stereo

Ultra Short Throw Ratio

LG Ultra Short Throw CineBeam gives vivid imagery within a short projection distance. Create an impressive home cinema screen up to 120 inches*.
Designed for Harmonic Interior

Designed to Blend In

A sophisticated and compact design with premium material finishes from Kvadrat**.

*It can project an 80-inch screen from a distance of 11.8cm, a 100-inch screen from a distance of 21.7cm, and a 120-inch screen from a distance of 31.7cm.
**Textiles by Kvadrat. Kvadrat is a Danish textile company.

4K UHD Laser Projector with Vivid and Clear Picture Quality

With 8.3 megapixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology, LG CineBeam delivers precise details up to 120-inch screen.
8.3M Pixels

4K UHD

DCI-P3 85%

colour Gamut

2,000,000:1

Contrast Ratio

2,500 ANSI

Brightness

comparison of FULL HD and 4K UHD

*Image illustrated to enhance feature understanding.
*The figures of contrast ratio and colour gamut are the measured value from internal testing.
*The marked brightness, the measured value from internal testing, is based on the brightness standard that users perceive.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The colour gamut is based on 'Vivid mode’ and the colour reproduction range may vary depending on the picture mode you choose.

A New Level of Clarity

HDR improves image quality by making the bright parts brighter and the dark parts darker.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Using meaningful signal range (frame by frame) instead of simple signal range.

HDR10

Individual tone can be adjusted for each colour within a scene.

HLG

HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard and begins with a SDR signal that any TV can use.

HGiG

HGiG helps you to enjoy HDR console games from PlayStation® and Xbox®.

*HDR covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Brightness Optimizer Ⅱ

Brightness Optimizer Ⅱ*

Auto Brightness**

Check, Adjust, and Project Automatically

The built-in ambient sensor automatically recognizes the lighting conditions and adjusts the brightness mode suitable for the naked eye.
Dark Room
Bright Room
Bright Room
Dark Room

Auto Brightness

The built-in ambient sensor, 'energy saving level' is automatically set, providing screen brightness optimised for the surrounding environment.
  • Non Adaptive Contrast
  • Adaptive Contrast
Adaptive Contrast

Fits Laser Output to the Scene

Adaptive Contrast gives more depth to your images by adaptively adjusting the Laser output for the projection, in order to create high contrast ratio. Bright scenes appear brighter, while dark scenes remain detailed with deep blacks and shade detail.

*Image quality is dependent on source material quality.
*Brightness OptimizerⅡ includes Auto Brightness and Adaptive Contrast. It controls the amount of electric current depending on the brightness of the original image, while the ambient sensor optimizes the brightness by automatically recognizing the ambient lighting conditions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**To run 'Auto Brightness', you can turn on the ambient sensor by accessing the ‘Brightness OptimizerⅡ’ menu using the magic remote control and turning ON/OFF the 'Auto Brightness’. (During use this function, Energy saving menu is disabled).
**Iris mode that physically controls the contrast ratio is NOT supported.

Connect to a Wi-Fi network using webOS to access video content with the built-in apps

The Smart Way to Access Content

With webOS 6.0, you can explore a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connect to your Wi-Fi network. Also, you can enjoy video contents with built-in apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV.

*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Internet connection and subscriptions may be required for certain features and to access certain content.
*Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.

Magic Lighting Remote Control

With Magic Lighting Remote Control, you can just press the Home button and easily control the projector. The lighting function lets you control the projector conveniently even in a dark room.
Apple AirPlay 2

Apple AirPlay 2® & HomeKit®

Let's Share Your Content at Home

With LG smart projector, simply share your entertainment from supported Apple devices - iPhone, iPad, and Mac - using AirPlay to the high-definition large screen.

How to Use Your Apple Devices with LG CineBeam Properly

Stream video from Apple device to LG CineBeam

1. Find the video that you want to stream.
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.

Mirror your Apple device to LG CineBeam

1. Open Control Center.
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.

Set up HomeKit® on LG CineBeam

1. On 2nd depth Launcher of webOS 6.0, click AirPlay.
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.

*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, the Apple logo, AirPlay, Apple TV, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

Built-in 20W+20W Stereo

Surround Sound

By featuring the arrangement of woofer and passive radiator with a vibration attenuation speaker structure, the projector can provide deep and clean bass while reducing screen and sound shake. With the 2.2Ch (Quad WF) 40W speakers, you can enjoy a cinematic sound experience.

2.2 Ch included Quad Woofer

2.0 Ch : Tweeter 2ea + Woofer 2ea (L/R) on the front that can reproduce the full range
0.2 Ch : Woofer 2ea (L/R) on the back to enhance the bass range

*Sound quality is dependent on source material.

Bluetooth Surround Ready
Bluetooth Surround Ready

4.2 Channels Effect

By connecting two extra wireless Bluetooth speakers you can enjoy surround sound with the projector’s built-in speakers and Bluetooth speakers.

*Needs to purchase Bluetooth speakers to use this function.
*4.2 channels effect : 2.2 Ch is implemented in virtual. Need to connect two Bluetooth speakers for 4.2 Ch effect.

Motorised Focus

You can easily adjust the focus by using the magic remote control.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4/9/15 Point WARPING

With the improved 4/9/15 Point WARPING supporting not only 4-corner but also 9-point and 15-point warping functions, you can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen.

LG Projection Calculator

You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.
CALCULATE NOW!

Key Feature

  • Ultra Short Throw
  • Laser 4K UHD & 8.3 Mega pixel
  • Brightness Optimizer Ⅱ
  • webOS
  • Apple AirPlay 2® & HomeKit®
  • Built-in 20W+20W Stereo
All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    2500

  • Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

    2,000,000:1

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    30 dB(A)

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Med.

    28 dB(A)

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    26 dB(A)

  • Uniformorty (JBMMA 9point)

    85%

  • Projection Lens - Focus (Auto / Motorized / Manual)

    Motorized

  • Projection Lens - Zoom

    Fixed

  • Projection Image - Screen Size

    80" - 120"

  • Projection Image - Standard / 100" (lens to wall)

    Set to wall: 100"@21.7cm
    Standard: @49.6cm

  • Projection Image - Throw Ratio

    0.22

  • Projection Offset

    118%

  • Light source - Type

    B-LD(105W) + P/W

  • Light source - Life High Brightness

    20,000 Hrs

  • Light source - Life Economic

    30,000 Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • OSD Language

    Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Canadian / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese / Thai / Taiwanese / Vietnamese / Danish

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9 / Original / 4:3 / Vertical Zoom / All-Direction Zoom

  • Sound - Output

    20W + 20W Stereo

  • Sound - Clear Voice

    Yes (Clear Voice lll)

  • Sound - Dolby Atmos compatible

    Yes (Pass Through)

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    533 x 315 x 153

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    11.1kg

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    350W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Power Supply

    100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

  • Input Signal Compatibility - Digital (HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    S/PDIF 1(Optical)

  • IP control

    Yes

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    3 (HDMI2.1* : 1EA / HDMI2.0 : 2EA) *ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), up to 24Gbps (input) / 4:4:4/RGB 10 bit (output)

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

MAIN FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 6.0 (Smart)

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OCF device)

    Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

  • Background Image

    Yes

  • Premium CP

    Yes

  • Contents Store (LG App Store)

    Yes

  • Contents Suggestion

    Yes

  • Internet Browser

    Yes

  • Voice Recognition - Built-in (Thru MIC on Magic Remote)

    LG ThinQ

  • Voice Recognition - Speaker Compatible (works-with)

    Apple Homekit

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting Android/Window device)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Mode

    Yes

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync (with Sound Bar)

    Yes

  • HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Yes (eARC)

  • HDMI simplink (CEC)

    Yes

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • Plug & Play (RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    Yes

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    Yes

  • Setting Guide

    Yes (Bean Bird)

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    Yes (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time)

    Yes (On / Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    Yes

ADDED FEATURES

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • HDR

    HDR10, HLG

  • HDR Tone Mapping

    Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

  • Brightness Optimiser - Ambient Sensor (Auto Brightness)

    Yes

  • Brightness Optimiser - Adaptive Contrast

    Yes (High / Medium / Low / Off)

  • TruMotion

    Yes (up to 4096x2160)

  • Cinema Screen (Real Cinema)

    Yes (up to 4096x2160)

  • Upscaler

    Yes (4K)

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    Yes (4K)

  • FILMMAKER mode

    Yes

  • HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

    Yes

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Image Flip

    Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Black Level Control

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Colour Temperature Adjustment

    Yes

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Colour (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Colour Management System (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Colour gamut setting (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    Yes

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    Yes (on 12 Sec / off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

    Yes

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Colour

    White

  • Local Key

    Yes

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Leg-Stand

    Yes (4 Leg)

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    Yes

  • Cable - Power cord

    1

  • Remote control (Battery included) - Motion

    Yes (Magic Lighting Remote)

  • Conformances (Regulation)

    KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

