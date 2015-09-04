We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser UST Projector
*Depending on installation environment, cables may be visible.
Display
- Ultra Short Throw
- 4K UHD (3840x2160)
- 2,500 ANSI Lumens
Imaging Technology
- Brightness Optimizer Ⅱ
- Auto Brightness
- Adaptive Contrast
Usability
- webOS
- Apple AirPlay 2® & HomeKit®
- Built-in 20W+20W Stereo
Ultra Short Throw Ratio
*It can project an 80-inch screen from a distance of 11.8cm, a 100-inch screen from a distance of 21.7cm, and a 120-inch screen from a distance of 31.7cm.
**Textiles by Kvadrat. Kvadrat is a Danish textile company.
4K UHD Laser Projector with Vivid and Clear Picture Quality
comparison of FULL HD and 4K UHD
*Image illustrated to enhance feature understanding.
*The figures of contrast ratio and colour gamut are the measured value from internal testing.
*The marked brightness, the measured value from internal testing, is based on the brightness standard that users perceive.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The colour gamut is based on 'Vivid mode’ and the colour reproduction range may vary depending on the picture mode you choose.
A New Level of Clarity
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR10
HLG
HGiG
HGiG helps you to enjoy HDR console games from PlayStation® and Xbox®.
*HDR covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Check, Adjust, and Project Automatically
Auto Brightness
-
Non Adaptive Contrast
-
Adaptive Contrast
Fits Laser Output to the Scene
*Image quality is dependent on source material quality.
*Brightness OptimizerⅡ includes Auto Brightness and Adaptive Contrast. It controls the amount of electric current depending on the brightness of the original image, while the ambient sensor optimizes the brightness by automatically recognizing the ambient lighting conditions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**To run 'Auto Brightness', you can turn on the ambient sensor by accessing the ‘Brightness OptimizerⅡ’ menu using the magic remote control and turning ON/OFF the 'Auto Brightness’. (During use this function, Energy saving menu is disabled).
**Iris mode that physically controls the contrast ratio is NOT supported.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Internet connection and subscriptions may be required for certain features and to access certain content.
*Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.
Magic Lighting Remote Control
How to Use Your Apple Devices with LG CineBeam Properly
Stream video from Apple device to LG CineBeam
1. Find the video that you want to stream.
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Mirror your Apple device to LG CineBeam
1. Open Control Center.
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Set up HomeKit® on LG CineBeam
1. On 2nd depth Launcher of webOS 6.0, click AirPlay.
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.
*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, the Apple logo, AirPlay, Apple TV, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
2.2 Ch included Quad Woofer
0.2 Ch : Woofer 2ea (L/R) on the back to enhance the bass range
*Sound quality is dependent on source material.
*Needs to purchase Bluetooth speakers to use this function.
*4.2 channels effect : 2.2 Ch is implemented in virtual. Need to connect two Bluetooth speakers for 4.2 Ch effect.
Motorised Focus
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
4/9/15 Point WARPING
LG Projection Calculator
Key Feature
-
Ultra Short Throw
-
Laser 4K UHD & 8.3 Mega pixel
-
Brightness Optimizer Ⅱ
-
webOS
-
Apple AirPlay 2® & HomeKit®
-
Built-in 20W+20W Stereo
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
2500
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
2,000,000:1
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
30 dB(A)
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Med.
28 dB(A)
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
26 dB(A)
-
Uniformorty (JBMMA 9point)
85%
-
Projection Lens - Focus (Auto / Motorized / Manual)
Motorized
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
Fixed
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
80" - 120"
-
Projection Image - Standard / 100" (lens to wall)
Set to wall: 100"@21.7cm
Standard: @49.6cm
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
0.22
-
Projection Offset
118%
-
Light source - Type
B-LD(105W) + P/W
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
20,000 Hrs
-
Light source - Life Economic
30,000 Hrs
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
OSD Language
Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Canadian / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese / Thai / Taiwanese / Vietnamese / Danish
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9 / Original / 4:3 / Vertical Zoom / All-Direction Zoom
-
Sound - Output
20W + 20W Stereo
-
Sound - Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice lll)
-
Sound - Dolby Atmos compatible
Yes (Pass Through)
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
533 x 315 x 153
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
11.1kg
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
350W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital (HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
IP control
Yes
-
RJ45
1
-
HDMI
3 (HDMI2.1* : 1EA / HDMI2.0 : 2EA) *ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), up to 24Gbps (input) / 4:4:4/RGB 10 bit (output)
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
MAIN FEATURES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 6.0 (Smart)
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OCF device)
Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
Background Image
Yes
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
Contents Store (LG App Store)
Yes
-
Contents Suggestion
Yes
-
Internet Browser
Yes
-
Voice Recognition - Built-in (Thru MIC on Magic Remote)
LG ThinQ
-
Voice Recognition - Speaker Compatible (works-with)
Apple Homekit
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting Android/Window device)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, mirroring, Audio Streaming)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Bluetooth Sound out
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Mode
Yes
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync (with Sound Bar)
Yes
-
HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes (eARC)
-
HDMI simplink (CEC)
Yes
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2
-
Plug & Play (RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes
-
Setting Guide
Yes (Bean Bird)
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
Yes (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time)
Yes (On / Off)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
Yes
ADDED FEATURES
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
HDR
HDR10, HLG
-
HDR Tone Mapping
Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
Brightness Optimiser - Ambient Sensor (Auto Brightness)
Yes
-
Brightness Optimiser - Adaptive Contrast
Yes (High / Medium / Low / Off)
-
TruMotion
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
-
Cinema Screen (Real Cinema)
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
-
Upscaler
Yes (4K)
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
Yes (4K)
-
FILMMAKER mode
Yes
-
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Colour Temperature Adjustment
Yes
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
Yes
-
Dynamic Colour (Expert control)
Yes
-
Colour Management System (Expert control)
Yes
-
Colour gamut setting (Expert control)
Yes
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
Yes
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
Yes
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 12 Sec / off 2 Sec)
-
Store Mode
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Colour
White
-
Local Key
Yes
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Leg-Stand
Yes (4 Leg)
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
Yes
-
Cable - Power cord
1
-
Remote control (Battery included) - Motion
Yes (Magic Lighting Remote)
-
Conformances (Regulation)
KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
