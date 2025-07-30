Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Ducted System – High Static Splittable 10.5kW (Cooling), 13kW (Heating)

Ducted System – High Static Splittable 10.5kW (Cooling), 13kW (Heating)

Ducted System – High Static Splittable 10.5kW (Cooling), 13kW (Heating)

UHS100SPSET
  • Front view
Front view
Key Features

  • Zone Control of up to 8 zones with the LG premium controller
  • Wi-Fi Compatible (Dongle module sold separately)
  • Quiet Mode
  • Compact indoor unit helps make it easy to install in small spaces
  • 5 Year Parts and Labour Warranty
Built in return Plenum

Built in return Plenum

Compact Height

Compact Height

Lighter and Splllitable Structure

Lighter and Splllitable Structure

Come Home to Comfort1

Come Home to Comfort1

Wi-Fi Smart Control Compatible

Come Home to Comfort

The LG ThinQ® App* lets you access and control your air conditioner with your smartphone* even when you're not at home, so you can come home to comfort. (Optional Wi-Fi dongle module sold separately).

*Wi-Fi Dongle Module required. Sold separately. Feature can be accessed using LG ThinQ® App on Android (v 4.1 or later) iOS (v iOS9 or later) smartphone. Internet connection required.

*LG ThinQ® app available from Google Play Store or Apple App required, for this feature, compatible with Android or iOS smartphones required (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher).Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by model.

Zone Control<br>1

Zone Control<br>1

Zone Control

It is possible to control up to 8 zones from the premium controller and indicate a zone name such as Office, Hallway, etc. There are 18 names to choose from.

*Premium Controller sold separately.

Premium Controller1

Premium Controller1

Touch Colour Screen Controller*

Premium Controller

The LG Individual controller provides an intuitive GUI with colour LCD and touchscreen interface. It provides additional visibility on filter cleaning status and energy usage, and the user-friendly button layout allows easy control of features such as Zone Control, Child Lock and Home Leave.
Premium-Controller_D

Premium-Controller_D

*Sold Separately

Unoccupied Mode<br>1

Unoccupied Mode<br>1

Unoccupied Mode

When you leave your home unoccupied, instead of turning your system off and letting your home get hot or cold, you can press the dedicated unoccupied button which will set the room temperature to stay between a range of two set temperature points. This allows for a quicker return to a comfortable indoor environment when you return.

*Home Leave Set Temperature function can only be used in a 2 set control mode.

Key Feature

  • Zone Control of up to 8 zones with the LG premium controller
  • Wi-Fi Compatible (Dongle module sold separately)
  • Quiet Mode
  • Compact indoor unit helps make it easy to install in small spaces
  • 5 Year Parts and Labour Warranty
All Spec

GENERAL

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    1,250 x 270 x 820

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    4200

  • Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    5200

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    42

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    950 x 1380 x 330

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    89

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    220-240 V~ 50 Hz

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

AEER / ACOP

  • AEER / ACOP

    3.75 / 4.00

CAPACITY

  • Cooling (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW) (T1)

    4.2 ~ 13

  • Cooling (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h) (T1)

    14331 ~ 44358

  • Heating (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h)

    17743 ~ 47429

  • Heating (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)

    5.2 ~ 13.9

CONTINUOUS OPERATION

  • Cooling (°C (DB))

    (-15-48)

  • Heating (°C (WB))

    (-18 -18)

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote Controller

    wired

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    optional

ENERGY EFFICIENCY RATINGS

  • TCSPF (Hot/Average/Cold)

    4.70 / 4.25 / 4.30

  • HSPF (Hot/Average/Cold)

    4.40 / 3.87 / 3.28

FULL LOAD AMPS

  • Full Load Amps (A)

    29

HEAT EXCHANGER

  • Fin Type

    Wide Louver Plus

  • Corrosion Protection (Coating)

    Black 2

INDOOR UNIT

  • Power Supply (V, Ø, Hz)

    Supplied from ODU

  • Dimensions Net (W × H × D) (mm)

    1,250 x 270 x 820

  • External static pressure High Mode_Factory Set

    69

  • Fan Air Flow Rate (H / M / L) (m3/min)

    - / 42.0 / 36.0 / 28.0

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Net Weight (kg)

    42

  • Sound Pressure Level Cooling (H / M / L) (dB(A))

    - / 45.0 / 43.0 / 41.0

  • Sound Pressure Level Heating (H / M / L) (dB(A))

    - / 45.0 / 43.0 / 41.0

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Piping Connections Liquid (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))

    Φ9.52 (3/8)

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Scroll

  • Dimensions Net (W × H × D)(mm)

    950 x 1,380 x 330

  • Drain Pipe(Natural Drainage) (mm(inch))

    25.4(1) / 19.4(3/4)

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Maximum Height Difference Outdoor Unit ~ Indoor Unit (Max.) (m (ft))

    30

  • Net Weight (kg)

    89

  • Piping Connections Gas (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))

    Φ15.88 (5/8)

  • Piping Length (Max.) (m)

    85

  • Power Supply (V , Ø , Hz)

    220-240 V~ 1Ø 50 Hz

  • Pre-charge Length

    20

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Sound Pressure Level Cooling (Rated) (dB(A))

    69.0 / -

  • Sound Pressure Level Heating (Rated) (dB(A))

    69.0 / -

POWER INPUT

  • Cooling (Rated) (kW) (T1)

    10.5

  • Heating (Rated) (kW) (HVAC)

    13

RATED CURRENT

  • Cooling (A)

    12.2

  • Heating (A)

    14.2

RETURN AIR OPENING

  • Supply (W x H, Flange) (mm)

    1,148 x 245

SUPPLY AIR OPENING

  • Return (Oval) (mm)

    2x 400

