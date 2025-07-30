Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Ducted System – Slim Mid Static Ducted 9.5kW (Cooling), 10.8kW (Heating)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

Ducted System – Slim Mid Static Ducted 9.5kW (Cooling), 10.8kW (Heating)

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

Ducted System – Slim Mid Static Ducted 9.5kW (Cooling), 10.8kW (Heating)

UMN100M2-UU100WR3
  • front view
  • side view
  • detailed view
front view
side view
detailed view

Key Features

  • Wifi Smart control Capability*
  • High Performing R1 Compressor
  • Auto ESP setting
  • 270mm Slim & Easy Service Maintenance
  • Corrosion Resistance
  • Black Fin Coated
More

R1 Compressor™

R1 Compressor is one that combines high-efficiency, low sound characteristics of the scroll and the simple compressing structure of the rotary compressor. This technology enables a highly efficient compact model.

feature-01

Auto E.S.P. (External Static Pressure) Setting

E.S.P. control function enables control of air volume easily with a remote controller. The BLDC motor can control fan speed and air volume regardless of the external static pressure.


Set RPM by simple touch on remote control to change airflow

AUTO External Static Pressure + Zone Control (On/Off)

LG’s high static ducted unit does step control (High-Mid-Low Speed) to supply airflow rate to each zone depending on the number of open dampers.

Corrosion Resistance Black Fin

The black coating with enhanced epoxy resin is applied for strong protection from various corrosive external conditions such as salt contamination and air pollution including fumes from factories.

Corrosion Resistance Black Fin

Minimised Height

Minimised Height

Minimised Height

Slim ducts provide an ideal solution for installation in limited space.
E.S.P. (External Static Pressure) Control

E.S.P. (External Static Pressure) Control

E.S.P. (External Static Pressure) Control

This function easily controls the volume of air with a remote controller. The Brushless DC (BLDC) motor can control fan speed and air volume regardless of the external static pressure. Additional accessories are not required to control air flow.
High Head Drain Pump

High Head Drain Pump

High Head Drain Pump

The high head drain pump automatically drains water up to a height of 700mm of drain-head height. It provides the perfect solution for the draining of water. 

Two Thermistors Control

The indoor temperature can be checked using the thermistors in the remote controller as well as from the indoor unit. There may be a significant difference between ceiling and floor air temperature. Two thermistors can optimised indoor air temperature for a more comfortable environment.

Two Thermistors Control

LG UVnano™ Filter Box (Optional Accessory*)

LG UVnano Filter Box can effectively create a safe indoor environment by trapping and removing various harmful substances such as Ultrafine dust, bacteria and viruses in the form of droplets.

LG UVnano™ Filter Box (Optional Accessory*)1

Come Home to Comfort

Come Home to Comfort

Wi-Fi Smart Control Compatible

Come Home to Comfort

The LG ThinQ® App* lets you access and control your air conditioner with your compatible smartphone even when you're not at home, so you can come home to comfort. (Optional Wi-Fi dongle module sold separately).


*LG ThinQ® app available from Google Play Store or Apple App required, for this feature, compatible with Android or iOS smartphones required (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher).Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by model.

Image used for illustrative purposes only. Actual user interface may differ with updates to ThinQ app from time to time

Get a quote

Get a quote

Get a quote

Looking for the perfect LG Air Conditioner for your home? Contact one of our Specialist Dealers for a FREE, no obligation quote.

Key Feature

  • Wifi Smart control Capability*
  • High Performing R1 Compressor
  • Auto ESP setting
  • 270mm Slim & Easy Service Maintenance
  • Corrosion Resistance
  • Black Fin Coated
Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    1,250 x 270 x 700

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    3800

  • Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    4300

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    36.5

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    950 x 1,380 x 330

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    89

  • Product Weight(kg)

    125.5

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    220-240 V 50 Hz

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

AEER / ACOP

  • AEER / ACOP

    3.724 / 3.829

CAPACITY

  • Cooling (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW) (T1)

    3.80~12.54

  • Cooling (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h) (T1)

    12,960~42,760

  • Heating (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h)

    14,660~45,660

  • Heating (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)

    4.30~13.39

CONTINUOUS OPERATION

  • Cooling (°C (DB))

    (-15 ~ 48)

  • Heating (°C (WB))

    (-18 ~ 18)

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote Controller

    wired

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    optional

ENERGY EFFICIENCY RATINGS

  • TCSPF (Hot/Average/Cold)

    4.813 / 4.299 / 4.345

  • HSPF (Hot/Average/Cold)

    4.590 / 4.140 / 3.635

FULL LOAD AMPS

  • Full Load Amps (A)

    17.0

HEAT EXCHANGER

  • Fin Type

    Wide Louver Plus

  • Corrosion Protection (Coating)

    Black 2

INDOOR UNIT

  • Power Supply (V, Ø, Hz)

    Supplied from ODU

  • Dimensions Net (W × H × D) (mm)

    1,250 x 270 x 700

  • External static pressure High Mode_Factory Set

    58.8

  • Fan Air Flow Rate (H / M / L) (m3/min)

    - / 32.0 / 28.0 / 24.0

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Net Weight (kg)

    36.5

  • Sound Pressure Level Cooling (H / M / L) (dB(A))

    - / 36.0 / 34.0 / 33.0

  • Sound Pressure Level Heating (H / M / L) (dB(A))

    - / 36.0 / 34.0 / 33.0

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Piping Connections Liquid (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))

    Φ9.52 (3/8)

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Scroll

  • Dimensions Net (W × H × D)(mm)

    950 x 1,380 x 330

  • Drain Pipe(Natural Drainage) (mm(inch))

    Ø 25.4(1) / 19.4(3/4)

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Maximum Height Difference Outdoor Unit ~ Indoor Unit (Max.) (m (ft))

    30

  • Net Weight (kg)

    89

  • Piping Connections Gas (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))

    Φ15.88 (5/8)

  • Piping Length (Max.) (m)

    85

  • Power Supply (V , Ø , Hz)

    220-240 V 1Ø 50 Hz

  • Pre-charge Length

    20

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Sound Pressure Level Cooling (Rated) (dB(A))

    69.0 / -

  • Sound Pressure Level Heating (Rated) (dB(A))

    69.0 / -

POWER INPUT

  • Cooling (Rated) (kW) (T1)

    9.5

  • Heating (Rated) (kW) (HVAC)

    10.8

RATED CURRENT

  • Cooling (A)

    11.10

  • Heating (A)

    12.60

RETURN AIR OPENING

  • Supply (W x H, Flange) (mm)

    197 x 1,206

SUPPLY AIR OPENING

  • Return (Oval) (mm)

    230 x 1,205

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.